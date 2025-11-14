Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Movie? (Closed)

What’s your favorite movie?
#1
Gremlins, Coraline, and even though this is kinda dumb, Detective Pikachu
#2
Dispicable me. All of them. I love the minions
#3
Aliens
#4
My favorite movie is Little!
#5
John Q
#6
The Hunger Games
#7
its kind of stupid but I love… the power of us (Pokémon)
#8
Sinister
Rampage
Avengers:Endgame
Game Night
Last but Not Least(drumroll)
Tag
#9
My favorite was Project Power :>
#10
What Dreams May Come
#11
Ponyo! Ponyo, ponyo, fishy in the sea, who-o know what you really could be? (That’s the end credits song because in Japan they actually work on that part, thanks Japan!)
#12
Atonement. (Also my favorite book) 😄
#13
I have 4 and I really love vintage movies idk if any of u have watched them but:
The Sound Of Music
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Roman Holiday
Breakfast At Tiffany’s
#14
Sugar Rush, The Set-up and Namaste-Wahala, These are Nigerian movies on Netflix, I suggest you watch it, It is so frickin’ amazing, I have nor regrets
#15
Impractical Jokers The Movie!
#16
Pan’s Labyrinth
Gojira (the 1954 Japanese version)
Seven
#17
My favorite animated movie is BRAVE and my favorite regular movie is THE BOOK THEIF. I highly recommend both of them, though warning, THE BOOK THEIF is really sad.
#18
Hunter Killer. It when the Russian president gets kidnapped in a coup
#19
Ready Player One and Avatar (not the last airbender, the one with the blue people).
#20
The Last Five Years
Elizabethtown
The Half of It (Netflix)
Paper Towns
Spaceballs
The Princess Bride
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Young Frankenstein
#21
Midsommar.
Miss Sloane.
The Invitation.
#22
Ant man and the wasp, or ready, player one. If you haven’t watched these movies, you should try them!
#23
For a while, it was the Austin Power series, but recently I watched a newer movie called “Game night” which is now my favourite. I would really recommend it if you’re someone who likes comedies and crime TV
#24
Charade
#25
Half Girlfriend
To All The Boys Series
Bahubali 1&2
Don & Don 2
Saaho
Corpse Bride
