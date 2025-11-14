Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Movie? (Closed)

by

What’s your favorite movie?

#1

Gremlins, Coraline, and even though this is kinda dumb, Detective Pikachu

#2

Dispicable me. All of them. I love the minions

#3

Aliens

#4

My favorite movie is Little!

#5

John Q

#6

The Hunger Games

#7

its kind of stupid but I love… the power of us (Pokémon)

#8

Sinister
Rampage
Avengers:Endgame
Game Night
Last but Not Least(drumroll)
Tag

#9

My favorite was Project Power :>

#10

What Dreams May Come

#11

Ponyo! Ponyo, ponyo, fishy in the sea, who-o know what you really could be? (That’s the end credits song because in Japan they actually work on that part, thanks Japan!)

#12

Atonement. (Also my favorite book) 😄

#13

I have 4 and I really love vintage movies idk if any of u have watched them but:

The Sound Of Music
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Roman Holiday
Breakfast At Tiffany’s

#14

Sugar Rush, The Set-up and Namaste-Wahala, These are Nigerian movies on Netflix, I suggest you watch it, It is so frickin’ amazing, I have nor regrets

#15

Impractical Jokers The Movie!

#16

Pan’s Labyrinth
Gojira (the 1954 Japanese version)
Seven

#17

My favorite animated movie is BRAVE and my favorite regular movie is THE BOOK THEIF. I highly recommend both of them, though warning, THE BOOK THEIF is really sad.

#18

Hunter Killer. It when the Russian president gets kidnapped in a coup

#19

Ready Player One and Avatar (not the last airbender, the one with the blue people).

#20

The Last Five Years
Elizabethtown
The Half of It (Netflix)
Paper Towns
Spaceballs
The Princess Bride
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Young Frankenstein

#21

Midsommar.
Miss Sloane.
The Invitation.

#22

Ant man and the wasp, or ready, player one. If you haven’t watched these movies, you should try them!

#23

For a while, it was the Austin Power series, but recently I watched a newer movie called “Game night” which is now my favourite. I would really recommend it if you’re someone who likes comedies and crime TV

#24

Charade

#25

Half Girlfriend
To All The Boys Series
Bahubali 1&2
Don & Don 2
Saaho
Corpse Bride

