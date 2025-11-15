Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Household Item? (Closed)

Share below!
#1
i have a replica of the leg lamp from the christmas story!
#2
Umm lets see… The loft couch. Im on there WAY to much
#3
I have these curtains while star-shaped holes in them, so when light shines through stars appear on the walls and ceiling!
#4
A pillow
#5
my parents got rid of it recently but I really loved my cotton candy maker lmao. I also really love my mini donut maker
#6
I am deeply fond of my robot vacuum cleaner. He is rather like a cat: sleeps most of the day, cleans only surface matter, does not answer when hailed, often gets himself into awkward positions, eats almost anything on the floor, and my dogs do not trust him.
#7
I have this really cool popcorn maker.
#8
The best household item is prob somthing called a doggo
#9
my bed and my lamp i got from a friend that died
#10
heating pad.
#11
My bed.
#12
everything kitchen related but I really like my pan and my knifes.
#13
my Playstation
my bed
my pillow
the wifi router
#14
The laundry chute
#15
My freezer—I love frozen mochi balls!
#16
Right now, it’s my space heater. I don’t know how I lived without it.
If I had to leave the house and could only grab one, inanimate object, it would be my iPad. I love that thing. Not really a household object, but that’s where I use it the most so I think it counts.
#17
my bed and pencils.
#18
toaster
#19
My iPad
