Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Comfy Place? (Closed)

I would like you to share your favorite comfy place.
#1 Unfortunately It’s The Puffpupps Favourite Also So You Rarely Get The Best Chair
#2 In A Hammock In The Jungle … Alternate Swimming And Chilling
#3 My Room :)
#4 My Bedroom
#5 The Entrance To My House
#6 Selfmade Bench With A Little Roof And A Fireplace In My Backyard. Nice And Comfy Wen It Rains
#7 Mine
#8 Either My Desk Or My Bed
#9 The Most Comfiest Of Sofas In The Best Lit Spot
#10 My Comfortable Safe Space
#11 A Cozy Spot In My Kitchen, Where I Like To Drink Tea
#12 My Brand New Custom Couch
#13 Couch On The End Of My Bed
#14 My Fort
#15 A Little Corner Of Our Downstairs Basement
#16 The Living Room Is Actually My Home Library
