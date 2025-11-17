Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Celebrity Quote? (Closed)

by

Share quotes that stuck with you.

#1

“It’s hard to win an argument with a smart person, but it’s damn near impossible to win an argument with a stupid person.” – Bill Murray

#2

If you want a rainbow🌈you have to put up with the rain – Dolly Parton

#3

“America is a great place, speech is free, and you’re able to expose the fact that you’re an idiot.”
-eric stonestreet when asked about the anti-gay protestors across the street from the golden globe awards

#4

there nothing wrong with the car except that its on fire

#5

“I think about food literally all day everyday. It’s a thing” – Taylor Swift 😌

