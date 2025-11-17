Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Book Series? (Closed)

Tell us your favorite book series and the book from the series!
#1
Mine is Wings Of Fire, especially book 10
My username and pfp are a dead giveaway lol
#2
I could never pick one so here are my four favorites lol:
-Harry Potter (as you could probably tell by my name)
-Hunger Games
-Shadow and Bone Trilogy
-Six of Crows Duology
#3
The Tripod Trilogy will always have a place in my heart. It is the first series I ever read. But as an adult, I would say the original Frank Herbert “Dune” books.
#4
– Harry Potter
– Any of the Grishaverse books (Shadow and Bone trilogy, Six of Crows duology, King of Scars, etc)
– Gearbreakers duology (I will recommend this any chance I get)
– Divergent trilogy
#5
I cant choose one, sorry:)
1. Trials of apollo series. My favourite has to be the first and last book:D you can really see apollo’s character development throughout the series.
2. Heroes of olympus. The 4th book
3. Magnus chase. The last and first book:)
#6
Hello fellow Wings of Fire fan! WoF is also my answer of course!
#7
Magnus chase or Percy Jackson
fierrochase is so freaking cute
#8
Wings of Fire! So many great designs and unique dragons, and I have never been so obsessed with a book series this much. Also, some of the fan art is incredible
#9
#10
I haven’t read from a series in a while, but elementary school me can vouch for the Magic Treehouse and Geronimo Stilton
#11
Mine is The King’s Man series by Pauline Gedge. It was leant to me when i was in high school and was still firmly in my ancient Egypt phase. It really stuck with me.
#12
Villains by Serena Valentino
It tells the back story of Disney villains like the Beast or Snowhite’s stepmother. They are all connected by witch triplets, called The Odd Sisters. I read all books so far and really liked it.
#13
i loved the scythe series by Neal Shusterman.
#14
The eternal champion series by Michael Moorcock…. Basically the hundred or so books and short stories he’s written, all interconnected….
#15
LOTR and Clive Barker’s Books of Blood.
#16
I can’t choose one but here are a few
Heartstopper
Fablehaven/Dragonwatch
Magnus chase
Heros of Olympus
The Bookwanderers
#17
The Grimnoir Chronicles series by Larry Correia. It is an alternate history series and there are many historical references.
#18
#19
a good girl’s guide to murder! its not really a series ig (only 3 books) but i loooove it! the books are a good girl’s guide to murder, good girl bad blood, and as good as dead. the last book (as good as dead) is my fave of the series! its so good, i love holly jackson’s writing
#20
Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Dark Tower series
And for kids’ books: Series of Unfortunate Events, and the Ramona and Beezus books for little kids.
#21
I just read the silo series. It was excellent!
#22
I always will love the selection series cause it’s the first book series I ever read and it got me into reading- I also love what if it’s us series.
#23
Tied between 2, incidentally from the same authors:
– Illuminae Files, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff
– Aurora Cycle, by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff
#24
The Grave series (also know as the Charley Davidson series ). By Darynda Jones. It has my kind of humor with a mix of demons, the reaper, angels, satan, and love.
#25
I really like the Left Behind series, for kids. I stopped reading the books because I got busy but every book was awesome. I don’t really have a favorite from the series.
#26
Outlander
#27
How To Train Your Dragon, Harry Potter and Adventures On Trains 💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅 im a potterhead ⚡️⚡️⚡️
#28
I adore the Redwall books by Brian Jacques!
#29
The Chronicles of Narnia. Even as an adult I read them once every couple of years. In many ways they’re more magical now than they were when I was young.
