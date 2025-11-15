Hey Pandas, What’s Your Best Pick-Up Line? (Closed)

Rules; not too complicated.
1. Must be original
2. No copying
3. PG friendly
#1
Do you have a name or can I call you mine? ❤️
#2
I’m going to credit this to Jaiden animations, but a kid went up to Jaiden in an Ice skating rink or something and said ” hey can you hold something? ” Jaiden nodded and said ” What do you need me to hold? ‘ The kid answered ” My hand “
#3
Not mine, but a gut I know once asked me if my mam was a thief (much to my confusion) and I replied with “no, why?” He then told me that someone had stolen all the stars in the sky and put them in my eyes. (I know it’s not the most original, it’s been used a lot in movies. But I still thought it was sweet)
#4
So one day I was playing among us, and I said I was in college so no one could hit on me. Then someone said, “are you sure you don’t go to community college”, so then I said, “why would I be in your class.” Then they left.
#5
“Are you superstitious? Cuz I wanna cross your path (Mrawwr)” My friend and I made that one up at a sleepover and spent several minutes laughing at it XD
#6
Another one! ” Girl are you an enderman because i get slightly scared when I look at you straight in the eyes! ” :’D
Someone from The dream SMP made this but I cant remember who…
#7
Would you mind doing a quick questionnaire? *Hand over phone on the ‘add contact’ screen*
Are you a parking ticket, cos you got ‘fine’ written all over you.
You’re like Hampton Court Palace, you a-maze-me!
#8
Someone once said this to me: “Did you hurt yourself when you fell all the way from heaven?”
Follow Us