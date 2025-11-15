Hey Pandas, What’s Your All-Time Favorite Memory? (Closed)

All of us have a favorite memory!
#1
I lived in Tennessee for most of my life. We weren’t exactly rich, so when my dad got a job offer in Texas we moved as soon as we could. I was only 8 but I still had a pretty good friend group. It was a difficult move. When I moved there, there was this really sweet girl who always made it a point to talk to me. I thought she was super pretty. About two months later she asked me to be her Valentine using a little hand made card. (Yes I still have it) We started “dating” and it never stopped. 15 years later I asked her to be my wife. Our 10th anniversary is this month.
TL;DR, A girl at my new school had asked me to be her valentine in 3rd grade. Married ten years.
Best memory was receiving that card
#2
Mine is that time when I was falling off my cousin’s large unicorn floaties head first and my mom took a photo of me at that exact moment!
#3
I’ll keep it short and simple. It was the last day of fifth grade I was wearing a dress without shorts underneath I jumped off the playset in front of pretty much 3/4 of the fifth grade and all my friends. It was hilarious.
#4
When I was in first grade I guessed the amount of jellybeans in the jar (600) and I won a whole BAG of jellybeans! And it was a huge bag! Only, I only liked the purple ones. The other ones tasted like dirty socks.
#5
One of my all time favourite memories was when I was over at my best friends house and we were making cookies while listening to music. “Your New Boyfriend” by Wilbur Soot (great song!) came on and we both started impulsively vibing and dancing to the music as we made cookies.
Not sure why I like this memory so much but it brings me nostalgia and happiness :)
#6
One of my favorites from a while back I was in SPARK summer camp (me, and a bunch of 5th/6th graders) And we were learning about celebrities that turned out to be bad like sports cheaters etc. and the last slide had a picture of Oprah Winfrey on it and a 6th grader from the back blurts “Don’t tell me Oprah Winfrey is BAD!?!??!” xD
