Hey Pandas! What’s The Worst Insult You Were Called During Pride Month? (Closed)

by

If it doesn’t hurt what was the worst insult that you were called for being different

#1

Being told that I can’t have pronouns he/them and that I can’t be gay and that it’s a sin

#2

Posted on here about my best friend/ lover from years ago who was transgender, and as I always refer to her as she, got told to ” STFU r*tard” and then some other junior troll joined in and also called me a “r*tard”….. Fkn charming!! Not that I give a sh!t!!!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
From Leaving My Tiring Advertising Job As An Account Manager To Having My Jewelry’s Designs Presented Even On Fashion Week’s Catwalk
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Leslie Bibb: A Journey Through Her Television Roles
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2024
World Of Warcraft Drawing Took Me Over 20 Hours To Complete
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Fictional Character Do You Have A Crush On?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Soccer Mommy” Channels Nineties Teen Movies in “Cool” Video
3 min read
Aug, 24, 2018
Son Expects He Can Freeload Off His Parents After Moving Back In With Them – Flips Out When Dad Introduces Some New Rules
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.