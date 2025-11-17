Hey Pandas! What’s The Worst Insult You Were Called During Pride Month? (Closed)

If it doesn’t hurt what was the worst insult that you were called for being different
#1
Being told that I can’t have pronouns he/them and that I can’t be gay and that it’s a sin
#2
Posted on here about my best friend/ lover from years ago who was transgender, and as I always refer to her as she, got told to ” STFU r*tard” and then some other junior troll joined in and also called me a “r*tard”….. Fkn charming!! Not that I give a sh!t!!!
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us