Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing That You Own? (Closed)

There’s always that one lampshade…
#1
I have a stuffie of a duck with a batman costume on, I don’t think I can add a photo to this post to share, sadly…
#2
Shrapnel & bullets removed from me.
(I’ve had a FUN life!)
#3
Myself
#4
I don’t think that they are weird, but other people think that it is weird that I have glass dolls. One I got from my great uncle and shares my name. It is a bride doll. The other one I got from my grandma, and has my mom’s name.
#5
A comic strip that my brother and I made when we were young. In it, there is a man holding his giant prized carrot. A bunny comes over, looking at the man with puppy dog eyes. The man looks at the man, and locks his carrot in a cage with huge locks and chains and stuff. The bunny keeps coming closer and then man is like “Stop, this is my carrot” The bunny is replies “I don’t want your carrot” And the man is like “You don’t? And then the bunny nods and says :Yes I hate carrots…” and the last scene is the bunny laying on the ground, his tummy big, and he is smiling wide and saying “But I like you! Yum!”
#6
A takoyaki pan.
#7
I have one of these wonderful monstrosities. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/703335666776755411/
#8
Is owning a roomba considered a weird thing? I have one, its quite weird if I say so myself compared to other vacuum cleaners lol.
Follow Us