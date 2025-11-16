Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Text You’ve Ever Received? (Closed)

Sometimes blocking is just the best option (after you’ve taken a few screenshots).
#1
Years ago a woman accidentally sent me a picture of her newborn. I told her her baby was beautiful. Best unsolicited text ever.
#2
Once got a text that said “Yeah, but I like the cut up hot dogs in it.” Turns out a friend thought she was texting her(now)ex- husband about her macaroni and cheese preferences. She texted me by accident because I had interrupted their text thread.
#3
My friend said this:
G
Gggggtgvcfdnnesn. As d d f fmdmdmdejnn
D
Bus
Bus an
X
He was typing with his toes
#4
I once got a text from my “friend” who told me to go jump off a cliff
#5
A former coworker texted she didn’t want to work at a different department at the main library while our branch was closed due to COVID. I told her via text to stop griping and be grateful to have a job and to realize we’re still getting paid despite everything going on. She cut and pasted my reply to other coworkers (she thought) but her text went back to me, calling me the “Holier than Thou B***h.” I then immediately called her, not texted, going off, telling her she was lazy and entitled. Needless to say we don’t talk much now that she transferred.
#6
Once my friend got a text saying something like “ hey so and so we were talking on tinder and I was wondering if you want to meet up” and is being stupid cruel 11 yr olds texted back will u marry me? And than we all started sing if y like it than u should have put a ring on it and dancing
#7
Got a text from a wrong number once, decided I’d respond cause hey why not😂
Them: Hey old man, it’s your nephew Pete
Me: Sup pete
Pete: Coming your way at the end of june. Not booked yet, but would love to make sure we get together at least for a meal. Will either be 6/23ish or 6/28ish. Will confirm soon.
Me: Do you even know where I live?
(I’m dying at this point, it was funny at the time)
Pete: {city}, no?
Me, dying of laughter: I think you have the wrong number Pete. I have no nephew, sorry I can’t be of assistance
Later on I rickrolled him once when I was bored
#8
I once got a text telling me that my taco was ready.
I never ordered a taco?
Sometimes I wonder if the person who did order a taco ever got it
Made me laugh tho
#9
I had a friend who sent me the menu for a fancy cupcake place. But her next text explained that she was getting everyone at her birthday party whichever cupcake they wanted, so that explained it!! I don’t have a phone, just a gmail account, so I use Google Hangouts to text! PS the lemon cupcake was really good. This is the place, I just looked it up: https://edibleartnc.com/menu
Follow Us