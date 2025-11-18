Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest School Experience You’ve Had?

Everybody’s had the one school day and it just felt off because of the way the other students were acting, or how the teachers were acting, but what happens when one day at school everything feels off, as it feels like you’re at a whole different school, well list what your weirdest experience is at school below.
#1
In third grade I had to go to the bathroom (not an emergency) and the teacher said that I can go after he gives everyone instructions. so I went back to my seat and sat down then I let rip the loudest fart that lasted at least 5 seconds and everyone started laughing. I am very proud of that fart.
#2
Every year our high school’s graduating class would get the class picture taken on the dock of the lakeside inn. Our year was no different. So we all go and we take the picture in and a couple funny ones for the yearbook and then as we’re heading back the doc.it was pretty far out. You had to go on this long like scenic walkway. Very narrow walkway so we’re all walking up when we get to within sight of the actual building. There is a ground floor room with very large windows. A couple comes home and the wife I guess decides to get comfortable and next thing we know she’s topless. She turns to the windows and realized there is an entire high school senior class now staring at her and instead of running away like a normal person, she proceeds to dance in front of the window, shaking her large chest the whole time until her presumably somewhat more sober. Husband finally gets the curtains shut. Yeah that’s a memory I’ll never get out of my head
#3
One time when I was in 7th grade there was a kid I was friends with and he was kinda nonchalant most of the time, but he was acting strange one day, like not doing his work, and not eating lunch, he usually ate the school pizza, but he was in the nurses office during lunch and I went to look for him at the office, (They wouldn’t let me see him in the nurses office) he came out with a big scar on his arm he had been covering up with his long sleeves, he had bandages on it, I asked him how he got it and he said “ It happened before school started, I cut it during breakfast while cutting bread for toast” I obviously knew that was a lie because bread is already cut when made in loafs, so I backed off and went on with my day, the next school day he had gotten another one, and so I asked him again and he said he had been getting abused by his stepdad a lot and didn’t want people to know about it, he got separated from his stepdad and is now living with his mom, but we’re still friends and go to the same school as freshman, he’s different now that he doesn’t live with his stepdad.
#4
I high school the first day back after winter break one of my teachers said take out a piece of paper, put your name on it, write the grade you think you are getting in this class, and hand it in. After the papers were handed in she said that while driving to see her parents in Pennsylvania she hit a patch of ice and was hit by a semi-truck twice. It crushed the front and back of her car, splitting it open in the middle. Her grade book and our exams she was grading were spread all over the countryside, and while she knew approximately what grades we deserved she wanted our opinion so she could know how much argument people would give her.
She wasn’t badly hurt, she got a cut on her forehead and was very shaken up.
#5
ah, so this is a story from a friend, so uh yeah im stealing it >:]
basically this was back in elementary school. there always that one stupid boy in any given elementary class.
so basically during recess, stupidboy was playing kickball. one kid kicked the ball really high up and really far, and the ball landed in the swamp behind the playground/field.
stupidboy goes to retrieve the ball(which means swimming in that nasty swamp), and he gets it, but he swims around in it more for god knows why.
so after he leaves the swamp and comes to the playground with the ball, he is soaked with swamp water. a teacher immediately sends stupidboy to the office to get some new clean clothes(his mom dropped them off)
fast forward to the end of the school day and he has his wet clothes in a ziplock bag.
he takes out his sopping wet underwear and starts chasing everyone around with it.
no teacher stops him
#6
Before this certain day, I had a dream that I got a C for English and spent the time until the marks were released in full-on panic mode. When we got our marks back for English, I very luckily got a B (apparently not a lot of people did well on this). Since our exam was based on Romeo and Juliet, the teachers decided to screen Gnomeo and Juliet. My friend turns to me and says “This is the first movie I remember watching. It has made me the way I am today.” Nothing too weird, just funny.
#7
One day in elementary school, I remember classes were just…cancelled? The whole staff were wearing leis and grass skirts and the whole day there was a ton of games and stuff, the school lunch was even a “luau” lunch. No announcements or anything, I still don’t know what that was.
#8
This quite literally happened to me yesterday, as you saw from my first post on here, I’m a Freshman currently, but the story is that when the school day is over I walk over to the middle school with my girlfriend to wait there for the busses to get over there (we don’t like to wait on the bus for all of the high schoolers cause it takes to long) but we sat next to each other and out of nowhere I get some random text from a guy named (not the real name, let’s just call him Z) I get a random text from a guy named Z, and he says- “Are you (let’s call my gf J) J’s “Boyfriend” “ and I’m like yeah, he says “Are you going to be her valentine” and I said “Yeah obviously, what do you want?” And he has the audacity to say “are you white” I said yeah, and he’s like “Oh, she’ll date the white guy, but when I tried to ask her out she didn’t want to be with me because I’m Mexican” and I’m already home by this time, and I’m starting to get mad now, and I asked him what’s your point? And he said “my point is that J only dates white guys” and Idek what to say after that, and he just says outta nowhere “Why don’t you guys just separate so I can have a chance at her for once, cause I’ve been asking her to be my valentine for years now, but when some random white guy comes rolling around into her life she all of the sudden wants to be with him” it was a really long ‘chat’ with him, so the end was basically just me telling him to f*ck off and to not bother me or her again cause I don’t your b*llsh*t in our relationship. Sorry if this was TMI you can comment TMI in the comments and I can delete this if you want BP, but I just thought I would tell you guys, cause ik bop likes the drama side sometimes.
#9
Someone had sent a threat to the school saying don’t come to school on Thursday, so when I went on Thursday, the school was almost silent and empty. It was like it had been abandoned. Even at lunch time, when the whole school had to go in the cafeteria, it looked like just a couple of classrooms.
#10
When I was in Kindergarten, my class and I were taken into the computer lab and shown the MLK assassination footage.
#11
Idk if it counts but I was out sick for one day in 7th grade and apparently the whole school lost their minds because one person got expelled for assault, a few people had to go to the office for participation in some scandal where some offensive pictures were spread around, the nicest teacher lost her cool and yelled at everyone. It was crazy, the next day people acted like nothing had ever happened, but I’m glad I was not there tbh.
#12
this actually happened a couple weeks ago, we had a substitute teacher in geometry and while we were doing our work she pulled out a little bag full of maybe 20 different phone cases? they were all for different kinds of phones and they were pretty nice ones too. however we have a male teacher. so it was a bit strange, and the substitute asked “does your teacher collect phone cases?” so we asked him about it when he got back the next week, and he said people just leave them in his class…
#13
This happened when I was in 4th grade. All the kids were working on some craft project and 2 kids, boy and girl were fighting about something and boy smacked girl. The teacher saw and scolded boy before telling girl to ‘hit him back’. Girl was uncomfortable, but hit him. The teacher said ‘hut him again harder’ so girl hit boy harder in the face and then boy hits back again and they started fighting. The teacher broke it up and they were sent to the principals office. The teacher wasn’t fired for this. It was totally bonkers!
#14
I used to experince the entire day, down to conversations with people, the night before in my sleep.
This happened a few times when I was younger I would go into school knowing exactly how the day would go.
#15
#16
First day we were back full time after Covid, the math teacher wasn’t there. Later that night we learned she had been arrested (and fired) for pedophilia 😬 they didn’t replace her until the next school year.
#17
basically yesterday my creative writing teacher had a ring and was standing on his desk yelling “MY PRECIOUS” in a gremlin voice….We love the creative writing teacher, he slays
#18
Not actually school but university. In my first year I posed as a nude model for a friend who was doing a photography degree. Although doing the shoot wasn’t at all weird, seeing the photographs of virtually every single square inch of me in A3 size posters in the university’s art gallery with a surprisingly large number of faculty and students looking at them was slightly weird at first but the response was generally very positive and I wasn’t the first or last student to be displayed in the nude there.
#19
One day in the fifth grade, me and my fellow class mates go out for recess. It was a typical recess so far. Now for some background info, This was a year after lockdown and we were sectioned into classes during recess and we had the black top that day. This includes a basketball court, a pole (yes we pole danced in the third grade on it thats another story) and some poles with things on the top where you throw the ball in and it randomly dispersed it. In the center of the black top the girls of my class were all laying down in the circle that is in the middle of a basketball court, they were talking and I was left out (yet again another story) and a boy throws a ball that lands on a girl. The girl decides to play a fun little game of keep away and in no time we are all running around trying to claim all of the balls that were provided for our section. Then a boy decides to use a jump rope as a whip, whip a couple kids, someone bothers the wasps in a trashcan releasing a swarm of wasps, someone’s 50 dollar hat gets ripped and I am standing in the middle of it just watching as all hell broke loose. We call it the “Walton Riot” (Mrs. Walton was our teacher)
#20
First year of grade nine, my older brother said my school was thankfully not one of the “weird ones”. Well, I was there for about five minutes and I saw three dudes in eagle costumes sprinting down the hallway. I still don’t know the context.
#21
2 teenagers where discharging a firearm 2 blocks away from the school
