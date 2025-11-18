I Turned 60 And Decided To Release A Photo Book Celebrating The Lives of Dogs (30 Pics)

Choose your favorite book cover for the forthcoming book “Tails at 60: Celebrating the Lives of Dogs.”
From puppies to senior dogs, loving pets to working support dogs, this series of fun dog photos are all candidates for the forthcoming book. Votes from Bored Panda will be included in the final votes for the public’s favorite book cover. The photographer is keen to get Pandas’ feedback to help choose the final cover photo.
#1 Vote For Cover 9 – Vinnie
Vinnie is a three-year-old male tan and black German Shepherd. This wonderful head tilt from the curious Vinnie was captured on the Long Walk in Windsor, near the castle, in Berkshire.
#2 Vote For Cover 20 – Oren
Oren is a two-month-old male Labrador. This super cute photo of Oren, the future support dog, was taken on the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire, with the castle in the distance.
#3 Vote For Cover 15 – Barkley
Barkley is a three-year-old male apricot Cockapoo. This beautiful photo was taken in the forest at Virginia Water, Windsor Great Park, on the Berkshire-Surrey borders.
#4 Vote For Cover 2 – Rebus
Rebus is a 3-year-old male Dalmatian. This beautiful photo was taken in the forest at Virginia Water, Windsor Great Park, on the Berkshire-Surrey borders.
#5 Vote For Cover 6 – Bonnie
Bonnie is a 3-and-a-half-year-old female rough-coated Jack Russell. This action photo was taken just off the Long Walk in Windsor, near the castle, in Berkshire.
#6 Vote For Cover 18 – Poppy
Poppy is a rescue, about six months old, and is half Collie and half something else (perhaps Corgi, according to her owner).
#7 Vote For Cover 30 – Willow
Willow is a 16-month-old female Golden Show Cocker Spaniel. This action photo of the beautiful Willow was taken at Frost Folly in Warfield, Berkshire, during the stunning wildflower season.
#8 Vote For Cover 31 – Woody
Woody is a rescue and is about 2.5 years old; he is a male Hungarian Vizsla. This fun photo was taken in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, near the Five Arch Bridge.
#9 Vote For Cover 43 – Anushka
Anushka is an 8-month-old female Springer Spaniel. She kindly hopped up onto a natural wooden table at Lily Hill Park in Bracknell, Berkshire, for this photo.
#10 Vote For Cover 1 – Dougie
Dougie is a 12-year-old male Cockapoo. This peek-a-boo photo of the handsome Dougie was taken in the forest in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.
#11 Vote For Cover 3 – Rebus And Lucy
Rebus (left) is a three-year-old male Dalmatian, and Lucy (right) is a female Dalmatian who is just 12 years old. This photo of the cute couple was taken by the lake at Virginia Water, Windsor Great Park, on the Berkshire-Surrey borders.
#12 Vote For Cover 5 – Reilly
Reilly is a 9-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog.
#13 Vote For Cover 7 – Jet
Jet is a 9-year-old female. Her mom is a Golden Retriever, and her dad is a Labrador.
#14 Vote For Cover 10 – Caoimhe
Caoimhe is a three-year-old female Golden Retriever.
#15 Vote For Cover 14 – Billie Jean
Billie Jean is a 12-and-a-half-year-old female red and white Beagle.
#16 Vote For Cover 11 – Cara
Cara is a seven-month-old female Golden Retriever.
#17 Vote For Cover 39 – Luna
Luna is a 3-and-a-half-year-old female Blue Roan Cocker Spaniel.
#18 Vote For Cover 41
Lilu is a 10-year-old female black and white Springer Spaniel.
#19 Vote For Cover 24 – Prim
Prim is an 8-year-old female Cavachon.
#20 Vote For Cover 44 – Meeker
Meeker is an 11-year-old female tan Staffie.
#21 Vote For Cover 49 – Freddy
Freddy is a 3-year-old male Hungarian Vizsla (3/4) and Red Fox Labrador (1/4).
#22 Vote For Cover 23 – Rose
Rose is a 10-year-old female Bichon Frise.
#23 Vote For Cover 27 – Dougie
Dougie is a 22-month-old male Cocker Spaniel.
#24 Vote For Cover 8 – Daisy
Daisy is 3 years old; her mom is a chocolate Labrador, and her dad is a Golden Retriever.
#25 Vote For Cover 28 – Leo
Leo is a 4-year-old male Romanian Street Dog.
#26 Vote For Cover 38 – Merlin Baby Shark
Merlin is a 3-year-old male black Labrador.
#27 Vote For Cover 48 – Blanche
Blanche is a 3-year-old female Basset Fauve de Bretagne.
#28 Vote For Cover 19 – Ocho
Ocho is a four-year-old Working Labrador and a support dog.
#29 Vote For Cover 47 – Jess
Jess is an 8-year-old female Basset Fauve de Bretagne.
#30 Vote For Cover 13 – Phil
Phil is a 2-year-old male sable and white Papillon.
