I Turned 60 And Decided To Release A Photo Book Celebrating The Lives of Dogs (30 Pics)

by

Choose your favorite book cover for the forthcoming book “Tails at 60: Celebrating the Lives of Dogs.”

From puppies to senior dogs, loving pets to working support dogs, this series of fun dog photos are all candidates for the forthcoming book. Votes from Bored Panda will be included in the final votes for the public’s favorite book cover. The photographer is keen to get Pandas’ feedback to help choose the final cover photo.

More info: millersimage.com | millersimage.com | Instagram | x.com

#1 Vote For Cover 9 – Vinnie

Vinnie is a three-year-old male tan and black German Shepherd. This wonderful head tilt from the curious Vinnie was captured on the Long Walk in Windsor, near the castle, in Berkshire.

#2 Vote For Cover 20 – Oren

Oren is a two-month-old male Labrador. This super cute photo of Oren, the future support dog, was taken on the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire, with the castle in the distance.

#3 Vote For Cover 15 – Barkley

Barkley is a three-year-old male apricot Cockapoo. This beautiful photo was taken in the forest at Virginia Water, Windsor Great Park, on the Berkshire-Surrey borders.

#4 Vote For Cover 2 – Rebus

Rebus is a 3-year-old male Dalmatian. This beautiful photo was taken in the forest at Virginia Water, Windsor Great Park, on the Berkshire-Surrey borders.

#5 Vote For Cover 6 – Bonnie

Bonnie is a 3-and-a-half-year-old female rough-coated Jack Russell. This action photo was taken just off the Long Walk in Windsor, near the castle, in Berkshire.

#6 Vote For Cover 18 – Poppy

Poppy is a rescue, about six months old, and is half Collie and half something else (perhaps Corgi, according to her owner).

#7 Vote For Cover 30 – Willow

Willow is a 16-month-old female Golden Show Cocker Spaniel. This action photo of the beautiful Willow was taken at Frost Folly in Warfield, Berkshire, during the stunning wildflower season.

#8 Vote For Cover 31 – Woody

Woody is a rescue and is about 2.5 years old; he is a male Hungarian Vizsla. This fun photo was taken in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, near the Five Arch Bridge.

#9 Vote For Cover 43 – Anushka

Anushka is an 8-month-old female Springer Spaniel. She kindly hopped up onto a natural wooden table at Lily Hill Park in Bracknell, Berkshire, for this photo.

#10 Vote For Cover 1 – Dougie

Dougie is a 12-year-old male Cockapoo. This peek-a-boo photo of the handsome Dougie was taken in the forest in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

#11 Vote For Cover 3 – Rebus And Lucy

Rebus (left) is a three-year-old male Dalmatian, and Lucy (right) is a female Dalmatian who is just 12 years old. This photo of the cute couple was taken by the lake at Virginia Water, Windsor Great Park, on the Berkshire-Surrey borders.

#12 Vote For Cover 5 – Reilly

Reilly is a 9-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog.

#13 Vote For Cover 7 – Jet

Jet is a 9-year-old female. Her mom is a Golden Retriever, and her dad is a Labrador.

#14 Vote For Cover 10 – Caoimhe

Caoimhe is a three-year-old female Golden Retriever.

#15 Vote For Cover 14 – Billie Jean

Billie Jean is a 12-and-a-half-year-old female red and white Beagle.

#16 Vote For Cover 11 – Cara

Cara is a seven-month-old female Golden Retriever.

#17 Vote For Cover 39 – Luna

Luna is a 3-and-a-half-year-old female Blue Roan Cocker Spaniel.

#18 Vote For Cover 41

Lilu is a 10-year-old female black and white Springer Spaniel.

#19 Vote For Cover 24 – Prim

Prim is an 8-year-old female Cavachon.

#20 Vote For Cover 44 – Meeker

Meeker is an 11-year-old female tan Staffie.

#21 Vote For Cover 49 – Freddy

Freddy is a 3-year-old male Hungarian Vizsla (3/4) and Red Fox Labrador (1/4).

#22 Vote For Cover 23 – Rose

Rose is a 10-year-old female Bichon Frise.

#23 Vote For Cover 27 – Dougie

Dougie is a 22-month-old male Cocker Spaniel.

#24 Vote For Cover 8 – Daisy

Daisy is 3 years old; her mom is a chocolate Labrador, and her dad is a Golden Retriever.

#25 Vote For Cover 28 – Leo

Leo is a 4-year-old male Romanian Street Dog.

#26 Vote For Cover 38 – Merlin Baby Shark

Merlin is a 3-year-old male black Labrador.

#27 Vote For Cover 48 – Blanche

Blanche is a 3-year-old female Basset Fauve de Bretagne.

#28 Vote For Cover 19 – Ocho

Ocho is a four-year-old Working Labrador and a support dog.

#29 Vote For Cover 47 – Jess

Jess is an 8-year-old female Basset Fauve de Bretagne.

#30 Vote For Cover 13 – Phil

Phil is a 2-year-old male sable and white Papillon.

