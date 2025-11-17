Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Random Talent You Have? (Closed)

Tell me something about some random/interesting talent you have. Mine is speedreading lol.
#1
I can make a very convincing meow. I fool cats. And people. And dogs.
#2
I’m really good at kahoots (the quiz thing that teachers do when it’s the end of term and nobody can be bothered)
#3
really weird formations with my hands. i can do formations with my hands that people don’t think is possible to do. and sometimes it makes them nauseous
:p
#4
I can paint my right hand’s nails really neatly (I am right handed). It’s even weirder cause usually I’ve got literally no precision, especially with my left hand. My nails always end up very close to perfect tho
#5
I can bend all my fingers to be flat against my palm without it hurting.
#6
-I Can make a clover shape with my tongue.
-I can only whistle by making my tongue into a burrito shape.
-If I listen to a radio for a genre, for one or two days, I will probably know instantly what songs you are referring to for the rest of my life, as long as they aren’t niche.
-I Can sing pretty high? I dunno. I feel like that’s probably too common. I checked and apparently even Michael Jackson had a higher range than me -_- so maybe I checked it wrong.
-I’m good at staring contests. Even if my eyes start to water uncontrollably and my face turns red, even if it looks like I’m crying, I WILL win. Unless I’m too embarrassed by the way I look.
-I can go on and on about any topic that I know at least a little bit about.
#7
I found out yesterday I’m good at golfing, and you would never expect me to be good at it. I hit a ball at 100 mph and 185 yds. I’m only 13 and 85 pounds lol
#8
My brain is filled with a huge amount of useful information that it randomly throws out in conversations, but I’m able to forget what I’ve eaten within an hour – and yes, it’s ADHD.
#9
I can train many types of animals. I train dogs but I also like to train donkeys and cats
#10
I can swivel my ears to hear better in different directions. I can also tell you a lot of random facts about just about any topic.
#11
Give me any character from any fandom whatsoever and I can develop a plan to crush their soul, kill them, and/or drive them insane.
#12
I’m really good at moving around as if I was a character in a horror game. One time a friend got me to test it on them, they read something, and each time they looked back around, I’d be slightly closer with this new unsettling position.
#13
I can sing pretty well
#14
I can crack my knuckles reeaally loud. I can also get rid of my hiccups by burping on command.
#15
I can walk on my toes like normal people walk on their feet. I do it mainly to gross people out. I even once did it on Gravel for five cents just to prove a point.
#16
I already posted here, but another talent I have is being really good at 2048. When I was eleven I got 4098! Yes, it’s very useless, but it was good for bragging rights.
#17
My talent is with communicating with crows, there’s one crow that I can communicate with and they respond to my voice, I named them Poe, after Edgar Allen Poe, who wrote the raven.
#18
I can identify 99.9% of cars lol not impressive but started from when I was like 3. Same with tractors tbh :)
oh yeah and I also have a ridiculously good spice tolerance, trust me.
#19
i can bend my legs at the hip and knee joints to touch my shoulder with my foot and it’s not painful (i always thought that was normal but apparently not according to my friends?) and can learn songs really quickly by listening to them like twice. i can also read really quickly
#20
idk i would consider myself to be a total music nerd, i can teach myself an instrument pretty fast and i know the lyrics to probably over 500 songs perfectly
#21
I’m very good at creasing Jordan’s.
#22
I am the undisputed Blooket CHAMPION in my Biology class.
#23
I can learn facts very easily and I can predict how a rock paper scissors game will go after 1 move. If I can identify the pattern, I’ll know whether or not I’ll win the game
#24
I’m double jointed in my thumbs so I can move them in weird ways :P
#25
With my feet flat on the ground I can point my big toes straight up.
#26
I can make a good horse noise
#27
I’m very good at playing music by ear. If I can hum it, I can play it.
#28
I can bend the tips of my fingers while the main part is perfectly straight
Not sure if this counts but I believe I have tetrachromacy meaning I can distinguish more colours on the colour spectrum
