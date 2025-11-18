Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Or Funniest Thing Your Pet Has Done? (Closed)

by

Share your funny stories!

#1

A couple years ago my family and I were getting ready to go somewhere. We were outside, with the garage door and minivan doors open, we were waiting on my mom (like usual). While we weren’t looking my 100 lb mutt Rocky climbed into the minivan and sat in the driver’s seat. When we looked over, he was looking through the windshield at us with this expression like “What are you waiting for, lets go! I will drive”. What made it even funnier was that we never take him anywhere (except the vet ofc) because he does not like/is afraid of people he has never met before, so he barely even knew what a car trip was. All of us started laughing and I think my sister took a picture. This is just one of many funny stories I have of my animals.

