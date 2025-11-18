Hey Pandas, What’s The Wackiest Thing That Has Happened To You In School? (Closed)

Think about some of the funniest things that happened when you were in school! Sky is the limit, just be appropriate!

#1

There’s the time a kid in my school accidentally bought a gun from the souvenir shop during a school trip

#2

There was the one wild break up that felt like we were at Euphoria High… I’ve talked about it here before.

There was also the time a famous TikToker who had gone to my school years ago returned for some reason and even the boys were squealing in the halls.

#3

In my friends tech ed class, kids taped each other to chairs. And im my history class, and ex friend started beating his friend with a sweatshirt, one guy was ranting about Naruto, slurs were flying like there was no tomorrow, and me and my friend got kicked out of our seats by some dudes, so we just chilled on the floor chatting about goofy fictional characters. I think the teacher wanted to slit her wrists

#4

one guy pooped in a urinal
another guy smeared poop and peanut butter on the wall
a girl hung tampons from the ceiling (used, I dont know man)
so many more. these are all from this quater

#5

One time some parents brought goats on the track bc they thought we were stressed. It was fun but the goats kept chewing on everyone’s clothing

