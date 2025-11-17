Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Thing That Has Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

Share your weirdest stories with us!
I named my 10 y.o after Marie Antoinette and she looks like her. Weird coincidence but cool.
when I was in 1st grade, I moved about 4-5 times that year. I ended up staying at the last school for the rest of the year and then until 3rd grade. in 2nd grade, there was a kid that came to the school that year. The strange thing was. he said in kindergarten he said he went to **** school, that was my school in kindergarten. he said in 1st grade he then moved to **** school, that was one of the schools i went to in 1st grade…now hes here…then he moved the summer before 3rd grade *_* he also said he had a crush on me (stalker?) which was fun because i actually liked this one girl since 1st grade until 3rd then i liked another girl in 3rd and that was…so fun.
Not me but to my husband. He had a meeting to go to during the evening so he leaves. Half an hour later someone from the meeting calls and checks where my husband is. I don’t know, en route still maybe? My husband comes back home 5-10 minutes after that phone call. He explains that he was not too far and the light wouldn’t turn green. After 20 minutes he realizes there’s no light on that corner. He turns around and comes back home. Took it as a sign an angel wanted to protect him somehow. He called the guy back and explained. It was a church meeting after all. He checked the news and nothing came up but it could have been him having the accident. My husband is not on drugs, not even prescriptions, so don’t try to blame it on that.
Posted this on a different Ask Panda a while ago. I don’t know what Deja Vu is but this is what happened:
Occasionally when something terrifying happens to me, I’ll suddenly get like a flashback, as if it’s happened before. I can hear, see, and feel the memories better than I can for most REAL memories.
Here’s an example: once I almost got kidnapped, not gonna get into details, not that important.
5 minutes after I get a “flashback” to where I was walking around my area alone when I was maybe 11 or 12. An old, grey, cat pulls up to me. The man in the passenger seat yells “you! Come here!” I start running but the car follows me at the same speed. Suddenly the memory stops. Just like that. I’m running on my sidewalk and boom the memory stops.
Not really weird but just wanted I say it. My Bp has either glitched or updated and I can’t see ask pandas and challenge on the screen anymore. I have to go to ask pandas by finding as panda notifications and then pressing ask pandas from there. Anyone else suffering from this?
I became a potato.
Weird things happen to me semi often, like I have a song that I know by heart I’ve read the lyrics and know the words exactly. then one day some of the lyrics just changed. usually I would brush it off as bad memory but things like photos books, shows etc. also change. like one day there the same the next day it’s different. It’s mostly small things though. I also have memories of things no one else remembers. I don’t talk about because people will think i’m crazy lol.
Strange things happen to me so often that I’ll tell you the latest one. I started having recurring deja vu states at home. Or they weren’t exactly like that, but there was a bit of dissociation involved. I thought I was just stressed because the world is what it is. I also thought my mental health was a bit shaken. One morning I felt a sudden compelling need to look out the living room window. In the yard of a nearby apartment building, I saw an ambulance and saw how a stretcher carrying a black bag was lifted into the car. In my mind I said goodbye and that you have been seen. A few days later I realized my strange states were gone. I don’t want to believe that they are related, but whatever.
I saw a flock of doves in a parking lot and, as I was walking past them, they flew into a shady spot and straight up disappeared. No one believes me when I tell them. I saw those birds clear as day and one of them turned to look at me before flying off.
I broke my ankle on the last day of school in 7th grade. By falling down the stairs in school. (Ouch!)
Every 6 months from there on out, I would just randomly trip and injure the exact same spot.
😅 Usually I’m not a klutz, but…
I have the same dream on the same day every year. It started in 2nd grade and has never stoped. It is about this one leap frog toy and how it keeps appereing even after i through it away.
