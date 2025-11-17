Hey Pandas, What’s The Silliest Thing That’s Been Invented? (Closed)

We normally take inventions for granted and we don’t even realize that we do most of the time until the battery runs out or something. Some inventions could be very questionable and they may make you ask “who the heck thought that was a good idea?”
#1
Who thought that they needed to make an egg cracker when you have a perfectly good counter or something that you can use like really is it that hard to smack an egg against a pan to crack it?
#2
Taken directly from its description:
Slugbot: This artificial intelligence from the California Institute of Technology debuted in 2001 and promised to crawl over soil looking for slugs using a light. When it spotted one, it would pick up the invader and store it. Bacteria inside Slugbot “digested” the slugs, which would then be used as an organic power source for the machine. Yes, it runs on slugs
#3
I saw these things that were essentially pool floaties for soda cans… I mean kind of cute but also why???
#4
Accepted a delivery for my father in law, Called him to let him know a package had arrived for him. He asked me to open it to see what it was as he had ordered a few things.
I opened it and it was… a banana slicer. You know, for slicing bananas… Bananas being those things notoriously difficult to cut(!)
#5
Capitalism
