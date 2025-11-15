Hey Pandas, What Was The Weirdest Reaction You Received From A Loved One When You Tried To Explain Lgbtqa+ Things? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
When I explain gay and lesbian love to my younger sister, she asked, “When they get married, who wears the suit and who wears the dress?” XD
#2
I told my dog that I was pansexual and demi-flux (I just felt like she should know) and she farted
#3
My brother was confused about what ace meant. I wrote “Ace and proud” on a piece of paper and when he asked what that meant I said it was my sexuality. His response, “Proud is a sexuality?”
#4
“so… there’s more than 2 genders…?” Like… 4?
#5
I was trying to explain being gender non-binary to my mum, and she said, ‘How do you expect me to remember your new name? I’d forget mine if people didn’t use it!’
