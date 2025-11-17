Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Thing You’ve Ever Experienced? (Closed)

I would like to hear some scary stories.
#1
My husband and I rented a home for 5 years in an old part of my hometown. Immediately upon moving in we would experience high strangeness.
Often we would hear loud crashes in our kitchen. The sound was booming and when we would go in to investigate, nothing would be out of place.
We had a wood bead curtain in the doorway leading to the 2nd bedroom just off the kitchen. We would hear and see the wood curtain move on its own. Along those lines you could hear tapping on the side of the stove right next to this doorway.
I woke one night to grab a glass of water. Once I entered the kitchen there was a 4 or 5 year old boy standing in that same doorway. Only he was made entirely of a white blue light. This spirit was very playful. I would see him poking his head around the corner all the time. He would also touch me often. Especially if I spent time in what I called his room.
Now, there was something else in this house. Something…evil. I experienced sleep paralysis EVERY NIGHT! It would pace the kitchen and stand in the corner of my room.
What makes this thing so scary is how it changed us. We became violent and destructive against ourselves and each other. During one fight we threw knives. Knives ya’ll. This was not in our character.
Only after leaving could we see what that house did to us. People did not want to come over because of the phenomena they would experience. I could not blame them. It was hell living it.
#2
Middle School. Now hear me out. I was from a sheltered family where my parents didn’t curse, and I had little to no knowledge of “things” Middle school changed everything. I ended up with depression, anxiety, and suicidal intentions. I have scars that will never go away. Both physical and mental. We need to work on better public school systems!!!
#3
Okay this a bit of a long story. Back when I still drank alchohol I went to visit some friend on a wild life farm, we went out one night and had a BBQ on one of the hills and I got really drunk. My memory is kinda foggy about how exactly everything happened, but I remember that I was tired and wanted to go home but everybody else wanted to continue. So I decided to walk back home without greeting the rest of my friends. When I was about half way home I heard a noise in the bush and as I turned around I suddenly sobered up, after realising that there was a leopard ready to pounce in the bush. I turned around and started running to a tall fence in the hope to escape. Somehow I managed to climb this 2m tall fence and sit on top in fear of my life while this leopard was eyeing me from below. From what my friends told me the owner of the farm realised that I was gone and asked where I was, when she heard that I decided to walk home she panicked and jumped in the car getting a few others to help. When the rest of my friends asked her why she explained that they had a leopard problem recently. I was sitting on the fence trying to battle gravity and the amount of alchohol in my system. After a while I saw some lights approaching me and turned around to see my friends in their car, I have no Idea how but I jumped down there ran to the car and jumped through the window yelling at my friends to drive quick. Somehow I made it through this whole event without injuring myself. And now the owner of this farm uses this story to warn others not to go out at night without somebody else.
TLDR I got drunk and got attacked by a leopard
#4
In a rough area of London, at my mates playing videogames until earlier morning. Opposite the road was a guy and his gf who were either gang or dug related, 4 guys turned up with baseball bats and proceeded to try and rob them. It happened so fast we were just staring in disbelief to what we witness. The guy came out after they left, shouted, ‘No one call the police for 30 minutes’, then his friends turned up, he gave them some orders and all sped off.
#5
So my grandma owns a farm and me and a lot of my cousins ( I have 26 counting family friends
Follow Us