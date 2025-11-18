Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Thing That’s Happened To You Or Your Friends? (Closed)

The reason I did this is to help my friend. Some of her friends are missing, and I’m also asking that you guys keep an eye out and comment if you see anything.
#1
The scariest thing here is that this happened right now. I just got a text from my friend saying that four of her friends are missing (she doesn’t live around me anymore) and that no one can find them. She lives in Lafayette IN and if you live around that area please keep an eye out. They’re all middle schoolers, two girls and two boys. My friend didn’t see anyone posting about it until today (June 15, if you’re reading this tomorrow). They could be seen around Lafayette or Dayton so please keep an eye out if you live around there and comment on any leads you might come across. I know this is a long-shot, but I need to help my friend.
#2
I was in a car accident when I was younger. I wasn’t old enough to understand what was going on but I think I would have been terrified nowadays. I was with my babysitter and we had just left from a gas station or something maybe a restaurant and we were pulling out of the parking lot. We had the right of way but this giant white truck came blazing by and blew the front off our car. A motorcycle was also pulling out and hit my car and someone else’s before zooming away. The other car tipped over on its side, but ours seemed fine, aside from the front. We were near a grocery store and the people there gave me and my siblings stuffed animals and fruit juice and they were really nice. They took care of us until our mom could come and pick us up.
#3
i was out walking around at night once with my best friend, when we heard a really loud noise from over/across the lake. no idea what it was, and deffinently wasnt a noise any car or person could make. we ran as soon as we heard it.
#4
There was a guy that came to our place and pulled out a knife threatening to kill my dad. I was sure the police wouldn’t get there in time but thankfully they did. He was on d***s and was also wanted for burning his pare ts house down. That was very scary and I sure hope I don’t even experience something like that again
Follow Us