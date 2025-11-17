Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Moment You’ve Ever Witnessed? (Closed)

What’s the freakiest situation you have ever been in? Describe it!
#1
#2
3 years ago when I was attacked on the street by a stray dog (1/2 mallinois and the other 1/2maybe german shepperd ). It was winter and I had a very heavy warming jacket which saved me. The dog attacked without reason, he bitten me on my back, on my head and arms. He reacted like a dog who was trained to attack. The same dog attacked other people, too, in that period of time but I was luky and I didn’t need to go to hospital. However, I remained with anxiety and panick attacks after this horrible moment.
#3
It was Sunday afternoon and I was watching videos with my headphones on. For some reason I got a weird feeling and took my headphones off just in time to hear my 6 year-old brother screaming.
And not regular screaming. Like scared “I’m in pain” screaming.
I moved so fast. Ran outside and he was standing in the front yard of our house, with my 9 month Pitbull puppy jumping on him.
Thankfully everyone was fine…my brother just had some scratches and bruises because my puppy didn’t know how to play gentle yet.
But MAN I was terrified for a second. I know how strong my dog is…especially his jaws. I know what he is capable of and how defenseless my brother would be if things got really rough.
I still get all shaky thinking about the moment it hit me that I could have lost both of them. My dog would never hurt anyone on purpose, but he was a puppy and had no idea. I have a 1 year-old niece as well, and there is NO WAY on planet earth I would keep a dog that I couldn’t trust with kids.
I still get choked up a little wondering what would have happened if I hadn’t heard the scream. No-one else was around.
In case you are wondering, my dog is fantastic now. He can barely kill a fly and I trust him completely.
#4
Probably my mum having a seizure in the middle of the night. I was sixteen then and I can still remember vividly how that moment felt. I didn’t know a lot about seizures then, so I thought she was going into a cardiac arrest. Thank heavens I slept in her room that night , with my sisters.
I thought she was gonna die for real and I cried so hard, I was telling her not to die and was giving her chest compressions (which honestly could have worsened the case). I am from Nigeria, where most medical practitioners couldn’t even recognize a seizure. We had a neighbour, a doctor who I called, he injected her with this dosage which stops muscle contractions.
We ended up taking her to the hospital and I ended up explaining what happened to the best of my knowledge. I told them she had convulsions and was foaming at the mouth, they still couldn’t tell us it was a seizure until my mum traveled to another state to get a CT scan. Thankfully, it was stress induced and it never occurred again. Needless to say, it was terrifying.
#5
While I was in advanced training in the Army, we were shown a video of a prisoner captured by Russian forces in the early 2000’s that literally lost his head – that’s enough to stay burned in my brain for a while…
#6
When I was much younger, I lived in the popular known area Tornado Alley, in the U.S. My memory is vague but I will try my best to recall as much as I can. From my recollection, the day was ordinary and I was simply playing with some toys. Until my mom grabbed me and rushed over to our tornado shelter at my grandparents house, who luckily lived right across the street. Sirens started blaring and I was terrified what was happening. So I’m in the tornado shelter with my grandparents and my mom. I remember hearing a loud noise aboveground and my mom trying to soothe me as all of this unravels. That’s I can remember, it was awhile ago and i must have forgotten due to time, plus my memory isn’t the best.
#7
Bit of a light story. When I was 5 I was with my dad driving when I saw a dead body on the side of the road. I started screaming and telling my dad there’s someone dead in the side of the road. My dad turns the cat around and gets out to investigate. He signaled for me to come out. I was terrified but I got out. My dad said “See? It’s alright it’s just a dummy.” And yup, sure was. I’m glad everything turned out alright, but damn if I wasn’t buggin’ out for a hot minute there. 😌
#8
#9
I was in 7th grade and it was about a week after a school shooting across the country. We had all heard about the shooting through social media and our parents, and one day at school the actual not-a-drill shooting alarm went off. Everyone was super shaken up, teachers were yanking kids into classrooms, and me and a couple friends were hiding under a table with hands over our mouths. Somebody ran past the classroom door. It was horrifying. An officer opened the door a couple minutes later and told us it was a drill. We all thought it was real, but I’m thankful the school did that. If they hadn’t, we wouldn’t know how to act in a real emergency.
#10
Walking through a car park and seeing a toddler hanging off a balcony. She fell before I could get to her and landed face down on concrete. Luckily for her the child only suffered bruising . I really thought she was dead. Traumatising.
