Hey Pandas, What’s The Nicest Random Act Of Kindness You’ve Ever Seen? (Closed)

We read all the time about people being jerks. I’d like to read about people being nice. What’s your best story?
#1
I saw this old man afraid to cross a street. This homeless man stepped up next to him and said “Would you like me to help you, sir?” And he held a hand on that old man’s back and helped him all the way across this busy street. I guess it shows that the world has the capability to be a good place sometimes.
#2
I’ll start. Many, many years ago, my family was in pretty dire straits. I was only a teenager at the time, but I was old enough to work because I had a work permit. I started walking at one end of the main drag, stopping at every single store, looking for a job. Nobody had a job for me, but one woman took pity on me and gave me bus fare so I wouldn’t have to walk all the way back to where I started. It’s been probably 60 years ago, but I still remember her kindness.
#3
Said this one before, but I lost all my English notes the day before they were due (I’m pretty sure my sister threw them away to use my nice folder and lied about it)
Anyway I ended up emailing my teacher explaining everything that happened. She emailed back “No, worries. I’ve seen you working pretty hard on them in class, I know you did them. I’ll give you a 100%. Merry Christmas!”
#4
Hurricane Irma. I am doing security at a hotel in Ft myers beach
The Owners of a hotel that got hit and destroyed the entire first floor of the hotel and the bar that was there asked me if I would reach out to all of the local churches and non profits to see if anyone wanted anything on the second floor. It didn’t get touched at all. The owners didn’t ask for any proof of anything no paperwork or anything just said do your best to make sure they aren’t just reselling it . 9 church groups , the veteran groups the have gotten beds and lamps and almost anything you can think of out of a hotel that’s useable .. had two families come up and thank me . It felt amazing to do that
#5
I was out walking my dog with my mom and a woman came out to check her mail. She saw my dog and immediately started crying. We were headed her direction and when we got closer she said “your dog looks just like my Boomer. We had to put him down earlier this week.” She told us the story of how Boomer spent his last days living like a king, eating hot dogs and steak, going for rides, and sleeping in the grass, and how he was doing that now in Heaven. She then gave us all of the leftover treats and waste bags she had in her house. It was at least $60 worth of items.
I still feel bad for this woman and hope things turned out okay. I don’t believe in Heaven, but she does, so that’s where Boomer is, and he’s watching over her.
#6
I was on VRChat about a year ago, and I met this guys who was a Marine stationed in Okinawa. We, and some other people were goofing around, but towards the end it was just us having a real nice conversation.
He was talking about what he liked about Japan. I mentioned that a dream of mine was to travel the world (I even have a trip of Europe planned in my mind!) and how I’ve always been interested by Japan, but since I’m disabled and am not able to walk a lot (I also get tired very easily), I probably wouldn’t be able to.
He then said that if I was ever in Japan, he would push me around in my wheelchair to show me the sights. It just made my day when he said that, and to this day it’s probably the kindest thing I’ve heard a stranger say to me.
#7
I was once homeless because of an apartment complex fire. I had just started a job 2 weeks before and I was planning on sleeping in my car during the week and traveling 2 hours to my parent’s house for the weekends.
One of my co-workers realized I was still in the office and asked me why I was there. I explained that I wanted a safe place to stay until the office closed. She was aware what happened and figured out that I didn’t have anywhere to stay but my car. Her and her husband took me into their home for 4 weeks until I could get a new place. They would make coffee for me in the morning and make enough food that I could have a hot meal for dinner.
I have never had anyone be so kind to me and I have never forgotten. I make sure that I help others when I can.
#8
