Hey Pandas, What’s The Name Of The Horror Movie That Scared You? (Closed)

Share the scariest movies you’ve ever seen!
#1
The Exorcist
#2
the exorcist made me f*****g cry
#3
The original IT with Tim Curry. I really don’t think I have to add anything else in
#4
Freddie Krueger scared the daylights out of me as a kid but now, Kayako Saeki and Sadako Yamamura are much worse…
#5
In the mouth of madness
#6
Horror movies are more of a entertainment for me, but there’s one that managed to leave a mark which was ‘Tusks’. The body horror in that film was unsettling to me.
#7
i haven’t really watched too many horror movies but dear god the human centipede was DISGUSTING horror that probably scared me the most was Clockwork (creepypasta story) :)))
#8
I first watched The Shining during a blizzard.
The Exorcist & Halloween ‘78 as a kid
Silent Hill
The pilot episode of American Gothic / 1995
The X-Files episode “Meet the Peacocks”
2001: a Space Odyssey (alone in a college theater)
#9
It follows
#10
The Ammityville Horror. Saw it in theaters (double feature with The Exorcist). Back then I thought it actually was a true story so I was scared for about six weeks – what made it worse, was I read the book a few years later (and still thought it was true) and it was much more horrifying…
#11
I used to be p**s-weak when it came to horror, so Scary Movie scared me! I was 13, lol.
