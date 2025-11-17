Hey Pandas, What’s The Name Of The Horror Movie That Scared You? (Closed)

Share the scariest movies you’ve ever seen!

#1

The Exorcist

#2

the exorcist made me f*****g cry

#3

The original IT with Tim Curry. I really don’t think I have to add anything else in

#4

Freddie Krueger scared the daylights out of me as a kid but now, Kayako Saeki and Sadako Yamamura are much worse…

#5

In the mouth of madness

#6

Horror movies are more of a entertainment for me, but there’s one that managed to leave a mark which was ‘Tusks’. The body horror in that film was unsettling to me.

#7

i haven’t really watched too many horror movies but dear god the human centipede was DISGUSTING horror that probably scared me the most was Clockwork (creepypasta story) :)))

#8

I first watched The Shining during a blizzard.

The Exorcist & Halloween ‘78 as a kid
Silent Hill
The pilot episode of American Gothic / 1995
The X-Files episode “Meet the Peacocks”
2001: a Space Odyssey (alone in a college theater)

#9

It follows

#10

The Ammityville Horror. Saw it in theaters (double feature with The Exorcist). Back then I thought it actually was a true story so I was scared for about six weeks – what made it worse, was I read the book a few years later (and still thought it was true) and it was much more horrifying…

#11

I used to be p**s-weak when it came to horror, so Scary Movie scared me! I was 13, lol.

