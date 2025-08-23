Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Useless Fun Fact You Know?

We all know those random little facts that are fun to share but serve absolutely no purpose. Now it’s time to spill yours!
#1
I learned this one the other day: You will produce enough saliva in your lifetime to fill two swimming pools
#2
Well, there are so many…. I may have forgotten something really important to make space for them too! Useless facts: 1. The thing on the end of your shoelace is called an aglet. (Thanks Phineas and Ferb.) 2. Childbirth and complications stemming from, kills 1 in 10,000 in the U.S. Think what you would do if your lottery odds were that high…… it’s mind blowing how little people actually care. 3. Most medical studies are done on men only historically and presently. That means half the population is completely, consistently, ignored because “the female anatomy is so mysterious.” No it’s not. The money goes towards helping men be intimately active until they’re 100, and forcing women to wait to have hysterectomies far later than is medically necessary because they may want babies later, and even worse, your husband may want more kids…. Why is adoption not an option for him. Why do women have to suffer for what someone else wants? Why can’t we make our own decisions and just be accountable for them? Ooof. Sorry, I am a little worked up.
#3
Thanks to Gerald I know that a group of baboons is known as a f****e.
#4
A squid’s brain is doughnut-shaped and encircles it’s esophagus. It can give itself brain damage from trying to swallow something to large.
#5
According to my husband, “The old road is over there.”
#6
Sardines are not a single species of fish
