Illustrator Shows How Disney Princesses Would Look Like If They Lived In 2017, And The Result Is Awesome

In recent years, we’ve seen quite a few reimagined ‘modern’ versions of the Disney princesses we grew up loving and admiring. This latest interpretation by Chilean digital artist Fernanda Suarez, however, might be the fairest of them all.

Starting with Snow White back in July, Suarez has gone on to illustrate 7 classic princesses in hip, present-day fashion. These sketched-up smoke shows look like they follow Luxy Hair tutorials on YouTube and shop for clothes at Forever 21. They probably post selfies with their ‘princes’ on Instagram and all agree that NAKED2 is the best eyeshadow palette. Oh yeah, they probably also campaign non-stop on social media for the equal rights of dwarfs, marine wildlife, and big cat conservation.

Can’t find your favourite princess here? Suarez is still working on the series, and is currently taking votes on who she should design next (Rapunzel and Merida are tied for first so far). Scroll down to see the incredible work she’s already done, and let us know which modern princess you’d love to grab a venti latte with.

More info: DeviantArt, Patreon, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, ArtStation, Tumblr

#1 Mulan

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

#2 Belle

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

#3 Jasmine

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

#4 Ariel

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

#5 Pocahontas

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

#6 Snow White

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

#7 Cinderella

Image source: Fernanda Suarez

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
