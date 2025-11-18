Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Stunning Photo You’ve Ever Taken? (Closed)

by

I’ve been kinda into photography lately and I want to see some of your photos!

#1 My BF And His Dog Millie, Inseperable Best Friends. We Lost Millie In November 2022 And David Died Suddenly In August 2023 Aged Just 35. I Am Heartbroken But Whenever I Think Of Them, I Picture Them Happy Together

#2 Crabapple Blossoms In Spring

#3 A Giant Bumblebee In My Front Garden. This Little Chap Spent The Better Part Of An Hour Doing His Thing

#4 Rainbow After Thunderstom In The Appalachian Mountains

#5 A Bumble Wearing Pollen Pants!

#6 A Dragonfly In My Garden

#7 My Cat, Rodney

#8 My Parents Carved Their Initials On This Tree, 1939

#9 I Know It May Not Be Art And I May Be A Bit Biased. My Logan

#10 Anthracite, Ab, Canada

#11 Washington Monument Framed In Cherry Blossoms, 2009

#12 Tiny Butterfly On Tiny Flovers

#13 Hummingbird

#14 My Babies

#15 Full Moon Above My Hometown

#16 In My Parents Garden, 2011

#17 When My Son Călin Sleeps, Apollo Watches Over Him And Always Feels The Need To Touch Him

#18 This Is The View From My Brother’s Friend’s House. It’s Pretty

#19 Lake Tahoma In Nc

#20 Bee Asleep In Flower. It Was! I Watched It For Ages And It Didn’t Move

#21 Fort Worth Botanical Gardens During Butterfly Exhibit

#22 Incense Stall In Hue Vietnam

#23 From The Blue Ridge Parkway In The Great Smoky Mountains National Park

#24 Bath England

#25 Moon At Dusk… Taken With My Galaxy

#26 Sky-Colored Play Ball With Sky Background

#27 This Sweet Firebird. I Am A Car Person

#28 Maniti, Utah

#29 I’ve Reached 90000 Km With My Motorcycle

#30 Taken In The Woods Near Where I Live In Sligo Ireland

