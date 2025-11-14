Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Random Thing You’ve Done At Least Twice? (Closed)

Don’t lie, we’ve all done some pretty random and probably illogical things. What’s your “random thing”?
#1
When im in class i zone out all the time. And when im zoned out i might accidentally say something out loud. Like today in math I yelled “PLEASE DONT HURT ME, OK ILL HELP YOU!” Yeah dont ask. But ive screamed many awkward stuff in class
#2
I dance to songs I hate which makes me wonder if I actually hate the song… I do this constantly
#3
If I had a nickel for every time I started tap dancing while sitting in my class during math, I would have two nickels. It isn’t much, but it’s weird that it happened twice.
#4
Sometimes I get bored at night, so I turn off my alarm clock and turn it back on just to reset the time.
#5
I randomly start singing.
#6
Change hair color.
#7
randomly say nooooooooo that cats alive hes not dead prob bc im thinking of luca the cat wanting to believe hes still alive
#8
I put my hand on the door k**b and say “bap” to remember I locked the door
#9
I’ve done this more then once but I make random bird noises when I’m out side but they sound like Taradactoles idk how to spell it
