Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Random Thing You’ve Done At Least Twice? (Closed)

by

Don’t lie, we’ve all done some pretty random and probably illogical things. What’s your “random thing”?

#1

When im in class i zone out all the time. And when im zoned out i might accidentally say something out loud. Like today in math I yelled “PLEASE DONT HURT ME, OK ILL HELP YOU!” Yeah dont ask. But ive screamed many awkward stuff in class

#2

I dance to songs I hate which makes me wonder if I actually hate the song… I do this constantly

#3

If I had a nickel for every time I started tap dancing while sitting in my class during math, I would have two nickels. It isn’t much, but it’s weird that it happened twice.

#4

Sometimes I get bored at night, so I turn off my alarm clock and turn it back on just to reset the time.

#5

I randomly start singing.

#6

Change hair color.

#7

randomly say nooooooooo that cats alive hes not dead prob bc im thinking of luca the cat wanting to believe hes still alive

#8

I put my hand on the door k**b and say “bap” to remember I locked the door

#9

I’ve done this more then once but I make random bird noises when I’m out side but they sound like Taradactoles idk how to spell it

