Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Iconic Line From A Movie? (Closed)

by

Movies are just iconic in general.

#1

“You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off”
Michael Caine the Italian Job

#2

I can’t just pick one!
“As you wish”
“INCONCEIVABLE!”
“Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die.”

#3

“Life uhh finds a way”-Dr. Ian Malcolm from the first Jurassic Park movie. Jeff Goldblum was perfectly cast as Dr. Ian Malcolm. And he’s sexy, because he’s Jeff Goldblum!!!!

#4

(Surely, you cant be serious).
“I am serious, and stop calling me Shirley.”

Leslie Nielson ~ Airplane!

#5

Star Wars is full of iconic lines! I will pick but one from each movie though.

Phantom Menace: “This is getting out of hand, now there are two of them!”
Attack of the Clones: “Ani? My goodness you’ve grown!” “So have you!… More beautiful, I mean… For a Senator, I mean…”
Revenge of the Sith: “The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”

A New Hope: “This is our most desperate hour. Help me Obi Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”
Empire Strikes Back: “No, I am your father.”
Return of the Jedi: “Just one, let me look on you with my own eyes.”

The Force Awakens: “If you live long enough, you see the same eyes in different people.”
The Last Jedi: “We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”
The Rise of Skywalker: “Feel the Force flowing through you, Rey.” “Let it guide you…” “As it guided us.”

#6

F*#% me gently with a chainsaw- Heathers

#7

“we are the music makers and we are the dreamers of dreams” w.w.

#8

“Just because you’re 1/8 his size doesn’t mean that you’re only deserving of 1/8 the respect.”

Michael Caine, Austin Powers: Goldmember

#9

I made a list because I can’t just pick ONE.

“Boo, you whore.” -Mean Girls, 2004

“WELL F**K ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW” -Heathers, 1989

“It rubs the lotion on it’s skin, or else it gets the hose again” -Silence of the Lambs, 1991

“The afterlife is sooo boring. If I have to sing Kumbaya one more time…” -Heathers, 1989

“Is butter a carb?” -Mean Girls, 2004

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Cat With A Hat On (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This Week’s Top 5 User Submitted Stories #45
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did As A Kid Now That You Look At It, Was You Being An Emotional Wreck? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hawaii Five-0
Hawaii Five-0 Review: Which Team Member Did Five-0 Lose?
3 min read
Jan, 8, 2017
Hey Pandas, To Celebrate National Dog Day, Post A Picture Of Your Dog! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Will Lori Loughlin Ever Work in Hollywood Again?
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.