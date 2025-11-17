Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Iconic Line From A Movie? (Closed)

Movies are just iconic in general.
#1
“You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off”
Michael Caine the Italian Job
#2
I can’t just pick one!
“As you wish”
“INCONCEIVABLE!”
“Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die.”
#3
“Life uhh finds a way”-Dr. Ian Malcolm from the first Jurassic Park movie. Jeff Goldblum was perfectly cast as Dr. Ian Malcolm. And he’s sexy, because he’s Jeff Goldblum!!!!
#4
(Surely, you cant be serious).
“I am serious, and stop calling me Shirley.”
Leslie Nielson ~ Airplane!
#5
Star Wars is full of iconic lines! I will pick but one from each movie though.
Phantom Menace: “This is getting out of hand, now there are two of them!”
Attack of the Clones: “Ani? My goodness you’ve grown!” “So have you!… More beautiful, I mean… For a Senator, I mean…”
Revenge of the Sith: “The dark side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities some consider to be unnatural.”
A New Hope: “This is our most desperate hour. Help me Obi Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.”
Empire Strikes Back: “No, I am your father.”
Return of the Jedi: “Just one, let me look on you with my own eyes.”
The Force Awakens: “If you live long enough, you see the same eyes in different people.”
The Last Jedi: “We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”
The Rise of Skywalker: “Feel the Force flowing through you, Rey.” “Let it guide you…” “As it guided us.”
#6
F*#% me gently with a chainsaw- Heathers
#7
“we are the music makers and we are the dreamers of dreams” w.w.
#8
“Just because you’re 1/8 his size doesn’t mean that you’re only deserving of 1/8 the respect.”
Michael Caine, Austin Powers: Goldmember
#9
I made a list because I can’t just pick ONE.
“Boo, you whore.” -Mean Girls, 2004
“WELL F**K ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW” -Heathers, 1989
“It rubs the lotion on it’s skin, or else it gets the hose again” -Silence of the Lambs, 1991
“The afterlife is sooo boring. If I have to sing Kumbaya one more time…” -Heathers, 1989
“Is butter a carb?” -Mean Girls, 2004
