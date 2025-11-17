88 Funny Graphic Design Fails Reminding Us That No, Not Anyone Can Do It

Art is generally open to interpretation, meaning its exact message is often vague, and various points of view and opinions can be offered. However, in graphic design, especially in marketing and advertising, conveying the right or the intended idea is key. Unless the designer doesn’t mind finding their work posted among the many graphic design fails on Reddit.
There is indeed a dedicated hub on Reddit reserved specifically for awful designs and graphic design fails that failed to communicate their idea due to a shabby design. Wittily titled “Comic Sans Galore” (OG graphic designers will get the reference), r/crappydesign offers a bum trip of poorly implemented creative ideas. Chock-full of funny graphic design fails and bad graphic design ideas, it’s also a lesson and a list of examples of how NOT to do it. Anyhow (to stop being so snobbish about it), we must appreciate these stupid design fails and the individuals behind them because otherwise, we would have fewer failures of others (rather than our own) to chuckle and facepalm at.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the worst graphic design fails we could find online to, hopefully, bring a bit more laughter to your day and remind you that it’s perfectly human to err! (Also, to remind you that hiring a professional to do the job is often very much worth it.) If any of the bad graphic designs below make you giggle, let us know by giving them an upvote!
#1 Hood On vs. Hood Off
Image source: m_delacour
#2 The Sign On My Husbands Graphic Design Department
Image source: meltee
#3 Somewhere Out There, A Graphic Designer Dad Is Laughing
Image source: nathanemke
#4 The Placement Of This Baby’s Head Wasn’t Quite Thought Through
Image source: ninimalini
#5 The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals
Image source: Dylflon
#6 I Thought The Peep Was Farting. My Wife Corrected Me – It’s Cotton Candy
Image source: mmcalli
#7 Proofreading This Book Couldn’t Have Been That Hard
Image source: UltraLaser23
#8 A Pen My Teacher Gave Me
Image source: Veyron730
#9 Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don’t Want To Throw It Away Just Because It’s Terribly Funny
Image source: AmberedVal
#10 Worst Doctor Ever
Image source: CosmoInColour
#11 People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters
Image source: A_Random_Guy_Here
#12 I’ve Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don’t Like Her
Image source: Norskiing
#13 Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You
Image source: Vexced
#14 Something Seems Off In This One
Image source: OneBakingPanda
#15 Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair
Image source: wvWvvvWvw
#16 This Is Not Vitamin D, It’s An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium
Image source: archfapper
#17 I’d Like To Eat Here. Unsure When Is Ok
Image source: HEROnymous_Rex
#18 This Doormat Belonging To A Couple Living In My Building
Image source: maxington26
#19 Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest
Image source: pochama55
#20 I Love Drinking Kids Too!
Image source: RosenRanAway
#21 I Saw This On A Box. I Don’t Know How To Lift It Like The Picture Said
Image source: HelloImWeirdo
#22 My Local Bakery’s Menu Is So Bad, It’s Good
Image source: hobbitybobbit
#23 Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?
Image source: fplanellas
#24 This University’s President Is Really Hands On
Image source: tbonetaylor
#25 This Church Service Invitation That Looks Like I’m About To Be Murdered
Image source: ma582
#26 The Reduce Volume Button
Image source: Bames_Jond_007
#27 For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa
Image source: logstain
#28 He’s Calling Her To Ask Her For Her Number?
Image source: PomPlosion
#29 Critical Thinking
Image source: lol62056
#30 Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱
Image source: wotwud
#31 But It’s A Stop Sign…
Image source: theGinjaWarrior
#32 Always Wanted A Ntr Lom Aua He Myself
Image source: OldTownRoadSequel
#33 The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained
Image source: FuzzboarEKKO
#34 Antioxidents, Electrolytes, And Deli Organ Flavor?
Image source: ye_roustabouts
#35 The Local Clinic Here, Absolute Gem
Image source: HentaiNep
#36 I Don’t Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo
Image source: Albafika
#37 This Graph In My School’s Yearbook
Image source: jazmine_carroll
#38 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!
Image source: goobzilla91
#39 Would You Rather Kill 5 Or 6 People?
Image source: JonahAragon
#40 Totally Worth The $6.95
Image source: CalvinSchoolidge
#41 Comical Font Selection And Style. The Deeper You Look The Worse You See
Image source: ryanidsteel
#42 Decided To Open My Step Daughters Junior Risk Board Game Tonight And The Compass Is Incorrect…
Image source: glenthesboy
#43 Somehow Spiderman Is Able To Keep A Hot Drink In His Cup While Upside Down
Image source: Speeider
#44 Oh My, That’s Terrifying
Image source: EpicTall_YT
#45 Found By The Copier
Image source: TakeOnlyFootprints
#46 The Design School I Graduated From Sent This Postcard Out
Image source: edrini
#47 I See This At My University Every Day
Image source: 0ystersauc3
#48 This Pie Chart From TV Time
Image source: RegularBubble2637
#49 Let’s Put The Instructions On The Same Side Of The Perforated Pull Tab!
Image source: DinkDankTheWise
#50 I My Bike
Image source: Ja90n
#51 Every 3,000 Sheets Of Paper Costs Us A Ree
Image source: trevorssm
#52 This “Luxurious” German Gin Bottle
Image source: M_Forestvalley
#53 The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel
Image source: LegalHelpNeeded3
#54 Scale Is A Social Construct, And Therefore Can Be Ignored
Image source: Shuihoppy
#55 Saw This At The 99 Cent Store. Possibly The Most Confusing Thing I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: cloudyseokjin
#56 What Planet Are They Living On
Image source: justin213333
#57 Ah Yes, Gotta Love Some Ccoffeeffee
Image source: Div_100
#58 Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top
Image source: beerguy_etcetera
#59 Unintentionally Gross, Marble Looking Keyboard
Image source: glitterbake
#60 This Terrible Church Advert
Image source: dead_grandma_
#61 If Only You Could Do With The N’s As You Did With The G’s
Image source: mabbitwarden
#62 Happy New Year!
Image source: crudolph0828
#63 Pregnancy Test Early Five Result Day Sooner Pregmate
Image source: WhatinTardnation
#64 Social Media Logo Covers The Age Restriction On This Honey Bottle
Image source: thomasyhall
#65 Don’t Smoke The Propane!
Image source: Adorable-Display-676
#66 A Beautiful Summor…
Image source: Stevilicious88
#67 We All Know Maryland Is Shaped Exactly Like An O
Image source: Ecstatic_Arachnid859
#68 Insane Menu At An Insane Sandwich Shop
Image source: Ultimichael
#69 This Popcorn Bag That Says Microwave For 2 Minutes 30 Seconds, But Has A Picture Of A Microwave With 3 Minutes On It
Image source: llamalalley
#70 It Says America, With The Us Flag And The Statue Of Liberty, But With The Map Of Mexico
Image source: DragonHorse001
#71 Don’t Drop Out Off Design School, Kids
Image source: ABrokenBinding
#72 The Alphabet: Abcdefgeffgufk
Image source: SwarozycDazbog
#73 Get TRAIN Everyday
Image source: tetePT
#74 This Annoys Me Every Time I Come Here. What Is It Even Supposed To Say?
Image source: summai807
#75 Why Is The Phone Inside The Photo?
Image source: MrSegwayMan
#76 Don’t To Stop
Image source: BRAINFORCE22
#77 Very Confused Messaging. Why Strike Out The Part That Leaves It Meaning The Same?
Image source: EvilDMMk3
#78 A Logo Including A Globe Where Greenland, Iceland And The UK Have Decided To Fly Away Into The Arctic
Image source: doxysqrl410
#79 Uh… Fearsome? Roarsome? Rfarsome?
Image source: king_27
#80 Ah Yes, *you Need Is Love*
Image source: Tenebrick
#81 Bought This Geometry Set For My Son. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelt Incorrectly
Image source: QuietPerformance9752
#82 “Of One Breast”
Image source: batsaltcrazi
#83 The Hon Orb And Shirts This Year
Image source: a-gay-vaporeon
#84 Gave Myself Eye Strain Trying To Read This Can Of Room Spray
Image source: 7ofeggs
#85 These Guys Don’t Know How To Count Apparently
Image source: _Nikorasu
#86 It’s Not Like The Word “Burger” Already Has A G Or Anything
Image source: StelStel3
#87 Map Where Numerous Types Of Football That Are Different Sports Entirely Are Categorized As If They’re The Same
Image source: Burnsy813
#88 Notepad Becomes Half As Useful Because Design Makes It Hard To Read
Image source: djkevinha90
