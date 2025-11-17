88 Funny Graphic Design Fails Reminding Us That No, Not Anyone Can Do It

Art is generally open to interpretation, meaning its exact message is often vague, and various points of view and opinions can be offered. However, in graphic design, especially in marketing and advertising, conveying the right or the intended idea is key. Unless the designer doesn’t mind finding their work posted among the many graphic design fails on Reddit.

There is indeed a dedicated hub on Reddit reserved specifically for awful designs and graphic design fails that failed to communicate their idea due to a shabby design. Wittily titled “Comic Sans Galore” (OG graphic designers will get the reference), r/crappydesign offers a bum trip of poorly implemented creative ideas. Chock-full of funny graphic design fails and bad graphic design ideas, it’s also a lesson and a list of examples of how NOT to do it. Anyhow (to stop being so snobbish about it), we must appreciate these stupid design fails and the individuals behind them because otherwise, we would have fewer failures of others (rather than our own) to chuckle and facepalm at.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the worst graphic design fails we could find online to, hopefully, bring a bit more laughter to your day and remind you that it’s perfectly human to err! (Also, to remind you that hiring a professional to do the job is often very much worth it.) If any of the bad graphic designs below make you giggle, let us know by giving them an upvote!

#1 Hood On vs. Hood Off

Image source: m_delacour

#2 The Sign On My Husbands Graphic Design Department

Image source: meltee

#3 Somewhere Out There, A Graphic Designer Dad Is Laughing

Image source: nathanemke

#4 The Placement Of This Baby’s Head Wasn’t Quite Thought Through

Image source: ninimalini

#5 The Implication That This Tooth Has Genitals

Image source: Dylflon

#6 I Thought The Peep Was Farting. My Wife Corrected Me – It’s Cotton Candy

Image source: mmcalli

#7 Proofreading This Book Couldn’t Have Been That Hard

Image source: UltraLaser23

#8 A Pen My Teacher Gave Me

Image source: Veyron730

#9 Got This As A Gift And Honestly I Don’t Want To Throw It Away Just Because It’s Terribly Funny

Image source: AmberedVal

#10 Worst Doctor Ever

Image source: CosmoInColour

#11 People Wearing Face Masks Looking Like Monsters

Image source: A_Random_Guy_Here

#12 I’ve Never Met Lauren But I Already Know I Don’t Like Her

Image source: Norskiing

#13 Yeah Okay Makes Sense Thank You

Image source: Vexced

#14 Something Seems Off In This One

Image source: OneBakingPanda

#15 Step 4: Just Go Sit In Some Other Chair

Image source: wvWvvvWvw

#16 This Is Not Vitamin D, It’s An Emoji On A Bottle Of Magnesium

Image source: archfapper

#17 I’d Like To Eat Here. Unsure When Is Ok

Image source: HEROnymous_Rex

#18 This Doormat Belonging To A Couple Living In My Building

Image source: maxington26

#19 Mother-Daughter Bonding At Its Finest

Image source: pochama55

#20 I Love Drinking Kids Too!

Image source: RosenRanAway

#21 I Saw This On A Box. I Don’t Know How To Lift It Like The Picture Said

Image source: HelloImWeirdo

#22 My Local Bakery’s Menu Is So Bad, It’s Good

Image source: hobbitybobbit

#23 Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?

Image source: fplanellas

#24 This University’s President Is Really Hands On

Image source: tbonetaylor

#25 This Church Service Invitation That Looks Like I’m About To Be Murdered

Image source: ma582

#26 The Reduce Volume Button

Image source: Bames_Jond_007

#27 For Reasons Unknown, South America Has Completely Been Replaced By Africa

Image source: logstain

#28 He’s Calling Her To Ask Her For Her Number?

Image source: PomPlosion

#29 Critical Thinking

Image source: lol62056

#30 Dont Mess With Chile 🇨🇱

Image source: wotwud

#31 But It’s A Stop Sign…

Image source: theGinjaWarrior

#32 Always Wanted A Ntr Lom Aua He Myself

Image source: OldTownRoadSequel

#33 The Sweater I Bought Cannot Be Maintained

Image source: FuzzboarEKKO

#34 Antioxidents, Electrolytes, And Deli Organ Flavor?

Image source: ye_roustabouts

#35 The Local Clinic Here, Absolute Gem

Image source: HentaiNep

#36 I Don’t Feel Very Beautiful Staring At That Logo

Image source: Albafika

#37 This Graph In My School’s Yearbook

Image source: jazmine_carroll

#38 The Rewards Of Hypnotherapy!

Image source: goobzilla91

#39 Would You Rather Kill 5 Or 6 People?

Image source: JonahAragon

#40 Totally Worth The $6.95

Image source: CalvinSchoolidge

#41 Comical Font Selection And Style. The Deeper You Look The Worse You See

Image source: ryanidsteel

#42 Decided To Open My Step Daughters Junior Risk Board Game Tonight And The Compass Is Incorrect…

Image source: glenthesboy

#43 Somehow Spiderman Is Able To Keep A Hot Drink In His Cup While Upside Down

Image source: Speeider

#44 Oh My, That’s Terrifying

Image source: EpicTall_YT

#45 Found By The Copier

Image source: TakeOnlyFootprints

#46 The Design School I Graduated From Sent This Postcard Out

Image source: edrini

#47 I See This At My University Every Day

Image source: 0ystersauc3

#48 This Pie Chart From TV Time

Image source: RegularBubble2637

#49 Let’s Put The Instructions On The Same Side Of The Perforated Pull Tab!

Image source: DinkDankTheWise

#50 I My Bike

Image source: Ja90n

#51 Every 3,000 Sheets Of Paper Costs Us A Ree

Image source: trevorssm

#52 This “Luxurious” German Gin Bottle

Image source: M_Forestvalley

#53 The Elevator Safety Placard In This Hotel

Image source: LegalHelpNeeded3

#54 Scale Is A Social Construct, And Therefore Can Be Ignored

Image source: Shuihoppy

#55 Saw This At The 99 Cent Store. Possibly The Most Confusing Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: cloudyseokjin

#56 What Planet Are They Living On

Image source: justin213333

#57 Ah Yes, Gotta Love Some Ccoffeeffee

Image source: Div_100

#58 Kix Cereal Box Has A Masked Out Spoon To Give The Illusion There’s Cereal On Top

Image source: beerguy_etcetera

#59 Unintentionally Gross, Marble Looking Keyboard

Image source: glitterbake

#60 This Terrible Church Advert

Image source: dead_grandma_

#61 If Only You Could Do With The N’s As You Did With The G’s

Image source: mabbitwarden

#62 Happy New Year!

Image source: crudolph0828

#63 Pregnancy Test Early Five Result Day Sooner Pregmate

Image source: WhatinTardnation

#64 Social Media Logo Covers The Age Restriction On This Honey Bottle

Image source: thomasyhall

#65 Don’t Smoke The Propane!

Image source: Adorable-Display-676

#66 A Beautiful Summor…

Image source: Stevilicious88

#67 We All Know Maryland Is Shaped Exactly Like An O

Image source: Ecstatic_Arachnid859

#68 Insane Menu At An Insane Sandwich Shop

Image source: Ultimichael

#69 This Popcorn Bag That Says Microwave For 2 Minutes 30 Seconds, But Has A Picture Of A Microwave With 3 Minutes On It

Image source: llamalalley

#70 It Says America, With The Us Flag And The Statue Of Liberty, But With The Map Of Mexico

Image source: DragonHorse001

#71 Don’t Drop Out Off Design School, Kids

Image source: ABrokenBinding

#72 The Alphabet: Abcdefgeffgufk

Image source: SwarozycDazbog

#73 Get TRAIN Everyday

Image source: tetePT

#74 This Annoys Me Every Time I Come Here. What Is It Even Supposed To Say?

Image source: summai807

#75 Why Is The Phone Inside The Photo?

Image source: MrSegwayMan

#76 Don’t To Stop

Image source: BRAINFORCE22

#77 Very Confused Messaging. Why Strike Out The Part That Leaves It Meaning The Same?

Image source: EvilDMMk3

#78 A Logo Including A Globe Where Greenland, Iceland And The UK Have Decided To Fly Away Into The Arctic

Image source: doxysqrl410

#79 Uh… Fearsome? Roarsome? Rfarsome?

Image source: king_27

#80 Ah Yes, *you Need Is Love*

Image source: Tenebrick

#81 Bought This Geometry Set For My Son. Comes With This Map Of The World That Has So Many Countries Spelt Incorrectly

Image source: QuietPerformance9752

#82 “Of One Breast”

Image source: batsaltcrazi

#83 The Hon Orb And Shirts This Year

Image source: a-gay-vaporeon

#84 Gave Myself Eye Strain Trying To Read This Can Of Room Spray

Image source: 7ofeggs

#85 These Guys Don’t Know How To Count Apparently

Image source: _Nikorasu

#86 It’s Not Like The Word “Burger” Already Has A G Or Anything

Image source: StelStel3

#87 Map Where Numerous Types Of Football That Are Different Sports Entirely Are Categorized As If They’re The Same

Image source: Burnsy813

#88 Notepad Becomes Half As Useful Because Design Makes It Hard To Read

Image source: djkevinha90

