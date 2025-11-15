Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Question You’ve Ever Been Asked? (Closed)

Share in the comments!
#1
my friend legit asked who’s the main character in Harry Potter
#2
The saddest/dumbest question I was asked was from my crush: “Is your name Tuna or Poona?” My name is Euna.
#3
“What’s Obama’s last name?” from my little sister.
#4
What color is red?
#5
Person: “You live here (Maryland) right?”
Me: “Yeah”
Person: “Can you tell me which store sells the best Old Bay?”
Me: *walks away*
Old Bay is the same no matter why you buy it stupid.
#6
friend: “How do you spell your name?”
Me: “think about it.”
friend: “S-k-i?”
Me: “you dumb- MY NAME IS SKYE”
#7
I was going fishing, and my friend ran into me and said “you going fishing?”
No I just have a metal stick in the water scaring the fish away
#8
‘Are you asleep?’ and ‘can you hear me’ are arguably the 2 dumbest questions IMO.
#9
some 5 year old asked me how high i am. she meant height according to her mom.
#10
what colour is an orange. like wtf. answer your own question
#11
So it was after summer break and i had just came back to school and at recess one of my friends came up to me and asked me what my name was. I thought she was joking. She wasn’t.
#12
My “friend” asked me if I could drop out of the spelling bee because I was in it and won every year
#13
Me to guy about mutual friend: She’s so crazy. Her elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top.
Guy: She has an elevator?
This happened in high school (like 32 years ago) and it still makes me laugh. And no, he was not joking because he had no sense of humor and asked the question with dead seriousness.
#14
One time a very long time ago i was by my girlfriend Mid-S*x if i had farted.
#15
#16
“I lost my phone number, can I borrow yours?”
I’m 11. They were my age, but it was still really weird and awkward.
#17
In the 1990s I worked at a video store and people would come in and without even looking at anything would as “what do you have that’s in that’s good?” Since ‘good’ is subjective, that in and of itself made me nuts, but also—just go look for yourself! I was happy to help people find something if they were stalling out on what to choose, but make an initial effort. Sheesh!
#18
will you marry me(i asked my wife will she marry me, even tho she already my wife)
