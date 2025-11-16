Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Absurd Advice You’ve Heard About Suicide? (Closed)

So a lot of us are just not feeling optimal in our mental health, and we’ve looked up online for advice, and support, and some of us can afford one or two visits to a therapist, but it’s not enough.
Some of us might get a prescription for anti-anxiety meds, but they don’t help much.
On my journey, I’ve gone to the lengths of calling suicide helplines, some have calling hours, and some just aren’t bilingual, so when you’re on the edge and can’t find the hotline to help you, it’s best if you still have a shred of humor.
Loved standing on a ladder with the nose around my neck to only be put on hold for 4 minutes and then connected with someone who didn’t speak my language!!
Or to get this info: “Trust God”, “Jesus saves”, and as I’m Buddhist and researched Buddhist support for suicide, I was almost relieved to read, “When someone attempts suicide, the Buddhist attitude is that every life event is an opportunity for the individual, the community, and the family to grow and heal.”
Really? That’s it? Thank you very much for your support.
I’ll try harder next time.
#1
I don’t know how to edit my article to include this info:
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE, IF YOU ARE FEELING SUICIDAL, AND DON’T HAVE FRIENDS OR FAMILY WHO WILL BE WITH YOU OR SUPPORT YOU, AND YOU CAN’T GET THROUGH ON A HOTLINE,
PLEASE, S’IL-VOUS-PLAÎT, POR FAVOR, PLEASE, CALL ON THE EMERGENCY SERVICES IN YOUR AREA AND ASK FOR HELP!!
I care about you and I want you to get the support you need.
#2
I don’t know if this counts but I’ve been so depressed that I didn’t want to be here anymore…I HATE it when people say ‘choose happy’ it’s not that simple if it was I would have done it. Even just insinuating that it’s a simple choice means like I’m being lazy and not trying. Everyday I’m trying so so much. Overall it’s just a lack of empathy
#3
How about God only gives a person as much as they can handle or people who commit suicide go to hell or thats the easy way out. All B.S. !!! I suffer from severe depression and I have my whole life and it sucks. Suicide is always in the back of my mind and the only one I listed that I don’t know for sure is the one about going to hell but considering I think we are in hell already I don’t think thats right. And if we aren’t and God has obviously given you more than you can handle is he then going to punish u for .. oops .. giving u to much so he sends u to hell? Thats not a very loving God if thats the case. But who knows I just exist.
#4
I have a good one. When I served in the Army, there was a fellow soldier whose wife had a miscarriage of their going to be first born. He was in a lot of distress and reached out to a Sgt for help because he was heading to really dark place. Instead of helping Jim, the Sgt and superior decided that the only way to make him snap out of it was by giving him a smoking session (push ups, sprints, sit ups, planks, mountain climbers, etc) for about to hours until he fainted. How do I know this, because I was the Medic who took care of him after he fainted. Once he told Me what was going on afterwards, I reached out to the base chaplain so we could help him out. My superiors got a word of this and I got in trouble for insubordination by skipping the chain of command and they cutt salary by half for a month with an added smoking session.
Thank you for the great lessons in suicide prevention army.
#5
The most absurd advice? “Get over it, think that other people are struggling with war or famine. They would really have reasons to feel suicidal, not you”. That was my ex-bff (a narcissistic b***h).
#6
Do a flip!
#7
Family and friends being your support- these are often the folks who will give us the least mental health support, and often contribute to our current mental health issues and feelings of despair.
I moved to a foreign country and had ‘ô support from my husband or his family (his friends were very kind, but couldn’t effect him to help me or my kids).
My family and friends in the USA just couldn’t relate to my situation and, to talk with them meant having to deal with the 6 hour time difference, so, they’re done with work and dinner at 6 pm. EST, which is midnight CEST or midnight for me.
#8
If you ignore your feelings they’ll go away. It’s al in your head, and if you focus elsewhere, they won’t exist.
Like climate change, I guess.
This one just
