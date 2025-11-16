Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Christmas Present You Ever Got? (Closed)

The holidays are near, and so are the laughs! Share the funniest and most frustrating presents left under the tree with your name on them!
#1
A whole coconut!
My brother used to work in a coast city, and came home for Christmas. He gave me as a joke a whole coconut (with all the husk and outer layers, you know) and I went stray away to open it with some woodcarvings tools I’ve got. It took me like 30 min. In total but man, that was real fun because I’ve always enjoy some manual work and “orderly” destroy stuff hahah.
He then gave me the “real” present which was a kindle tablet, but to be honest, nothing can beat the fun of opening a coconut! Hahah
#2
I told my Granny that I wanted the “Whole Toy Catalog!” Which she wrapped for me as a gift. The catalog itself. I was not amused. I am now.
#3
Cousin lived in Japan where lots of condiments come in toothpaste-like tubes. So she would send us “toothpaste”. First one was Wasabi.
#4
Coal. It was delicious.
#5
My sister in-law got me egg plant decorations for my kitchen one year. I used them as a white elephant gift at work the following year. Nothing about me screams my kitchen is decorated with egg plants.
#6
Maternity clothes from my husband, I wasn’t pregnant!
#7
I offered a custom homemade “Permit Number A38” document, framed and signed. The most difficult permit you can obtain… according to The 12 Tasks of Asterix.
#8
curly straws that were shaped like glasses, they were the COOLEST thing.
#9
The creation of adam by michael angelo… with my and my besties face photoshopped on it
#10
A purple flashlight, a pink shovel for shovelling snow, and a vacuum, I was a very weird child, but I insisted on those, and I got what I asked for.
#11
This is gonna sound kinda weird but a kids knitting set a little background I was 16(f) and didn’t like knitting and was asked what I wanted for Christmas I said anything but knitting supplies
#12
Ok not Christmas gift. But birthday- 16th. Mom just came from surgery and came home. I had cleaned and made roast for family -aunt with her hubby 2 cousins- my age both girls.
Was very tired with all the rush but had done good. So dear aunt takes me to 1 bedroom with my 2 cousins. Said she had a small gift. I thanked her. She insisted I open it. She explained she bought it for her but when she got home the color was too red to wear so decided give it to me. Her daughters would not wear them. So I was to get it. What? A pair of redish nylons!!! I never used these cause always used pants socks n shoes. Nylons was never in my mind. But she had tried them before repacking. If I wore a dress Id use cream no panty hose or nylons. She knew that. Well, I thanked her and said that was so kind of her. She asked me not to tell anyone. They rushed dinner and left. What was the rush? I put dishes in sink and they were gone had no time to say goodbye. Not that they were poor cause they lived extravantly. Rather not give it to me. I still am embarased.
