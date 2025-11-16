Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Answer You Have Ever Received While Taking An Online Quiz? (Closed)

If you have ever taken one of those quizzes online, that say are 100% positive and can guess your name, and they’ll guess it all wrong (yeah, those quizzes), let us know how it went!
#1
I took a sexuality quiz literally 5 minutes ago and the only question was if I was attracted to which gender so I picked the same gender (I’m gay) and it said I was straight and burst out laughing.
I want to hear how you all have had your online quizzes results and which ones are the funniest.
#2
That my spirit animal was a slug…
I AM A RED PANDA and my spirit animal is a human 🙃
#3
I once created a kahoot (online quizzing game) and the theme was Christmas. Every single correct answer was 42.
If you get the joke, I love you.
#4
it said i was gay! HA HA, i’m TOTALLY not.. i’m just VERY GOOD friends with women.. totally
#5
my favorite is definetly when i took guesss your gender quiz and it came up as woman and im a man. i burst out laughing so turns out im act like a woman
#6
In school we had to take an online test to see what jobs we should consider.
On my test I answered that I enjoy working with animals and that I can handle unpleasant situations thinking that would maybe be referencing giving bad news or the potential of having to put a dog down if I got vet.
Based on those questions in particular it interpreted that my to job should be Taxidermist.
…Taxidermist.
Because I like with animals (I assumed alive was implied) and I can deal with unpleasant situations.
…wtf.
#7
I took the online depression test and it said I was probably seriously depressed and I’m not even sad generally lol. I just have a lot of intrusive thoughts (probably because of my ADHD/meds), and I think that tripped it up.
#8
I took a gender test that says I’m a cis man. I’m afab.
#9
My class had to take an online test to get suggestions for future careers, and I said that I liked science and art. It told me that I should be a construction worker 🤦🏻
