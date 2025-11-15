Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Thing Your Parents Made You Do? (Closed)

Just like the time YOU had to give them the remote when it was RIGHT next to them?
#1
One time it was MY birthday party, MYYYYYY birthday party, and I decided to celebrate it at Sunsplash (Water Park.) My stepdad then told me to go on this humongous slide with him, and I told him I didn’t feel like. He then said if I didn’t go on it with him, he would take me home and I could spend the rest of my birthday there. I was shocked and I didn’t know what to do, but I ended up going on the water slide. At the end, I threw up 2 times, and my stepdad said, “See, not so bad, was it?”
#2
Oh, that schoolwork is optional? Do it anyway. You need to raise your grade. Meanwhile my grade is a 100.
#3
She insisted that i said m=bbye to my teacher on zoom so i did and my teacher didnt respond so i had to do it again and my teacher never responded so when the zoom ended she yelled at me because i was apparently “Rude” and “disrespectful” even though i had no control about if she responded to me or not.
#4
So, l was about 8, and had never been away from home for more than a day. But my idiot parents HAD to send me on a trip with the “cubs”, which (for those who don’t know) is a kind of club that does trips and stuff. l had expressly said NO multiple times before. But my mum insisted l ‘tried’ it. When l said no again, she threatened to do a bunch of really unimportant-sounding (but very bad sounding to me at the time) things to me, like destroy the lego models l had and suchlike. So l agreed to go. l cried for the next WEEK. A week later, when it was time to go, l was still crying when we got in the car. My mum pushed me out of the car on it. The trip lasted a WHOLE WEEK. l hated every minute of it. When l came home, l didn’t speak to my mother for a day or so. When l did, l was forced say that l liked it. Then she forced me to apologise for my “overreaction”. One month later, she had come round to my way of thinking. Now, l have a signed piece of paper that is on my person at all times detailing exactly what she can force me to do. Anything not on it, she has to get me to agree to first, but only by convincing me it is a good idea, NOT by what she did before.
#5
Get my parents phone when it was on the counter like a foot away from them
#6
My mom handed me the remote after doing it most of it saying put TV on for your brother.
#7
My mom told me to get the remote control…
She was sitting on the remote control…
#8
my parents wanted me to come home immediately. and clean the room, and said I had nothing else better to do. I was at school presenting a project that was half of my grade that would count as my state exam extra credit
#9
Eat dinner because I said that I wasn’t hungry.
#10
Opt out of vaccines even though I know how important they are and that I need them I haven’t had a vaccine since I was 7 I am currently almost 16
#11
Miss my birthday for *drumroll* baby shower of a relative I have never met
#12
Make me clean the whole house before opening presents on Christmas morning. My mom makes me do this every year even though we never have any friends or family who come over and she could make me do it on Christmas Eve at least?!? Like I just wanna wake up and open some presents! All my friends be texting me at 2pm about how nice their Christmas was and I’m still busy dusting the living room god dang.
#13
get rid of six trash bags full of stuffed animals I FRIGGIN NEED MAH STUFFIES!!
#14
Go to church.
