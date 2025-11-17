50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

by

Going through old pictures usually brings back all sorts of memories. That means both the beautiful times you feel sentimental about and the top-tier cringe-worthy moments. And even though the latter might make you want to disappear into thin air (or close the photo album, at least), looking back at your young self can often be very amusing as well.

Some of the finest examples that can make you laugh and cry simultaneously can be found on the ‘Blunder Years’ subreddit. Dedicated to, in their exact words, “pictures from a regrettable past”, it covers all sorts of disasters, from questionable hairstyle choices (let me remind you, a side fringe bang covering half of your face was a thing back in the day) to the epitomes of “cool” outfits. Today, we invite you to make yourself comfortable and embark on a journey through time, guided by the beautiful messes in these pictures.

#1 1987, We Loved The Cure, 7seconds, The Decedents, The Smiths, Etc. We Taped 120 Minutes Off Mtv Every Sunday Night From Midnight – 2 Am. I’m On The Far Left. Can Believe We Weren’t Blind In One Eye After All The Years With The Lopsided Haircuts

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Acctgrrl

#2 My Mom Wouldn’t Allow Me To Wear This 80s Era Spider-Man Undershirt For Picture Day, But I Snuck It Under My Clothes Anyway

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Tack-One

#3 2003. I Smiled Like This In Every Picture Because I Thought It Looked “Natural.” I Swere I’ve Never Harmed Any Animals

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: NSMetroid

#4 Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: shortlegs99

#5 My Nickname Was “Ronald” In School

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: DannyDublin1975

#6 It Was The 80s. I Have No Other Excuse

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: owzleee

#7 My Mom Cut My Hair The Day Before Picture Day (Early 90s). For Picture Day We Curled My Very Short Hair Resulting In This Delightfully Puffy Abomination Where I Insisted On Wearing Earrings So “I Didn’t Look Like A Boy” . The Result Is This Delightful Xmas Ornament That I Get To Look At Every Year

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: teebee431

#8 Me Circa 2005 Thinking I Was The Absolutely Baddest Thing Around With My Men’s Camo Cargo Short And Corset Combo

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Kbeefydubbz

#9 This Pic Won Me “Most Embarrassing” Genx Photo A Few Years Back. Christmas 1989

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Family Photo. What A Mood

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: puffsaddy

#11 My Brother And I, Late 90s

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: KFCCrocs

#12 Mom, It’s Not A Phase

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: inkmaster916

#13 This Is So Long Ago And Yes I Worked At Hot Topic

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: dinosaurpixie

#14 Leave Some Ladies For The Rest Of Us

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: youruineverything

#15 Thanks To My Sister, I Completely Embraced Goth Culture In 1998

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: clumsychickadee__

#16 I Guess Being Able To See Is Overrated

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: EmpireEmpire

#17 High School Art Class

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: minthotel

#18 Recovered This Gem From The “Autobiography” I Wrote When I Was 10

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Dirty-D

#19 Somehow It Took Me Until My Thirties To Figure Out I’m A Dude Despite Going Through High School Looking Like This

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: maybejolisa

#20 1985, I’m Mr.gender Bender Glam Goth And Club Scene Regular. The Whole Time I Secretly Listened To Thrash Music Lol. Will I Ever Live It Down?!

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Seanessey

#21 Found These Pics After Losing My Mom In April. Today, I’m Ready To Share These With The World. I’m 44 Years Old Now, So Please Know That The 80’s Were Not A Forgiving Time

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Oh College. I’ll Never Be This Cool Again

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: TrondroKely

#23 That Weird Al Early 00s Look

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: timconnery

#24 My Hair Was Teased So Much It Had To Be Homeschooled. Wish I Knew Why The Photographer Wanted To Hide My Legs And Feet

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: artisticatrophy

#25 (Oc) I Was Not A Fan Of That Easter Bunny!

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: kennethdpedersen

#26 Me In 2006, Age 16/17.. Big Myspace Vibes

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: stoned_seahorse

#27 My Bedroom 11 Years Ago When I Was 14, Be Careful You Don’t Hurt Yourself On All The Edge

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: XLNerd

#28 My “Date” To The Eighth Grade Dance

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: tamenesh

#29 Y’all I Thought I Was Cool Taking These Photos For A Anti Bullying Campaign 😂 I Did Get In A Magazine Thought (It Was A Contest To Submit Photos For Their Stop Think Feel Initiative)

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Infinitestripes95

#30 Me Circa 1995. I Think I Thought I Was Grunge Or Something

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: hoggytime613

#31 Mom Was Mad But Admittedly Almost Peed Herself Laughing At The Results

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: NavyNUCa

#32 It Was Not A Good Eyeliner Day, And I Was Trying To Make “Hippie Bands” My Thing. Rip To My Emo Era

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Gothblessyou

#33 Did Anyone Else Have These Weird Hairy Tops? I Thought They Were The S**t

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv

#34 In My Bedroom, 2006. My Sister Was The One Who Wrote ‘Butt’ All Over The Walls

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: alexanfaye

#35 A Mustache Did Not Look Very Good On Me In Middle School

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: JJ2478

#36 Senior Picture; Gamecube Not Pictured

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: ryly_shane

#37 1997 And My Little Tomboy Heart Hated Everything About This Glamour Shot Look

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: luckymama1990

#38 My Teenage Years Are The Gift That Keeps On Giving

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Toshhba

#39 Frosted Tips, Resident Evil Toys, A Jenny Mccarthy Poster Aka Welcome To 1999

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: thomASSpynchon

#40 1999 Tony Hawk Phase (Yes, Those Are Shorts…)

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: zephsoph

#41 1999 – I Told Dad “I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, And Your Motorcycle”. Only Got The Clothes

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: TheZone92

#42 Haircut From Dad + Kung Fu Shirt From Grandma = ?

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: KongSackStoolfire

#43 1998. That Was A Knock-Off Fubu Shirt That I Bought From A Gas Station

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: roqthecasbah

#44 1991 Obsessed With Michael Jordan

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: foshi22le

#45 Me When I Was 12 Years Old Buying My First Cd’s

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: thetinycatt

#46 You May Not Like It, But This Is Peak 1998. Korn Poster And Shortys Shirt Says It All!

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: tshaff138

#47 ’98 Or ’99, Around 16 Years Old. The Coppery Bleached Hair Was Not My Best Decision

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: bailey_1138

#48 My Senior Yearbook Photo. I Thought That Quote Was So Funny

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: 7fingersphil

#49 Lion King Sisters 1994 I Was 8 Years Old And Lil Sis 4 . 1st Day School 3rd Grade And Kindergarten

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: Seaepona

#50 2009, Black Eye Liner & Lime Green Everything. 13 Years Old, Very Questionable Pose With Dads Webcam

50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Image source: symbolicthoughts

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
138 Santa Jokes, Because There’s Never Enough Of Christmas Cheer
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Of The Best Pics From The ‘Interesting Gardening’ Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Best Cooking Fail (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, If You Could Go Back In Time, What Would You Change Without The Consequences? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
A Collection Of Personal Artworks I Did In January, 2018
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Man Stands Up For His Wife When Sister’s New Boyfriend Makes A Rude ‘Joke’ About Her Mastectomy
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.