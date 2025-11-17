50 Of The Funniest Pictures Of People’s Teen Years When They Thought They Were The Coolest

Going through old pictures usually brings back all sorts of memories. That means both the beautiful times you feel sentimental about and the top-tier cringe-worthy moments. And even though the latter might make you want to disappear into thin air (or close the photo album, at least), looking back at your young self can often be very amusing as well.
Some of the finest examples that can make you laugh and cry simultaneously can be found on the ‘Blunder Years’ subreddit. Dedicated to, in their exact words, “pictures from a regrettable past”, it covers all sorts of disasters, from questionable hairstyle choices (let me remind you, a side fringe bang covering half of your face was a thing back in the day) to the epitomes of “cool” outfits. Today, we invite you to make yourself comfortable and embark on a journey through time, guided by the beautiful messes in these pictures.
#1 1987, We Loved The Cure, 7seconds, The Decedents, The Smiths, Etc. We Taped 120 Minutes Off Mtv Every Sunday Night From Midnight – 2 Am. I’m On The Far Left. Can Believe We Weren’t Blind In One Eye After All The Years With The Lopsided Haircuts
Image source: Acctgrrl
#2 My Mom Wouldn’t Allow Me To Wear This 80s Era Spider-Man Undershirt For Picture Day, But I Snuck It Under My Clothes Anyway
Image source: Tack-One
#3 2003. I Smiled Like This In Every Picture Because I Thought It Looked “Natural.” I Swere I’ve Never Harmed Any Animals
Image source: NSMetroid
#4 Sometime Between 05 And 07, I Remember I Got To Choose The Background And Which Weapon I Posed With
Image source: shortlegs99
#5 My Nickname Was “Ronald” In School
Image source: DannyDublin1975
#6 It Was The 80s. I Have No Other Excuse
Image source: owzleee
#7 My Mom Cut My Hair The Day Before Picture Day (Early 90s). For Picture Day We Curled My Very Short Hair Resulting In This Delightfully Puffy Abomination Where I Insisted On Wearing Earrings So “I Didn’t Look Like A Boy” . The Result Is This Delightful Xmas Ornament That I Get To Look At Every Year
Image source: teebee431
#8 Me Circa 2005 Thinking I Was The Absolutely Baddest Thing Around With My Men’s Camo Cargo Short And Corset Combo
Image source: Kbeefydubbz
#9 This Pic Won Me “Most Embarrassing” Genx Photo A Few Years Back. Christmas 1989
Image source: reddit.com
#10 Family Photo. What A Mood
Image source: puffsaddy
#11 My Brother And I, Late 90s
Image source: KFCCrocs
#12 Mom, It’s Not A Phase
Image source: inkmaster916
#13 This Is So Long Ago And Yes I Worked At Hot Topic
Image source: dinosaurpixie
#14 Leave Some Ladies For The Rest Of Us
Image source: youruineverything
#15 Thanks To My Sister, I Completely Embraced Goth Culture In 1998
Image source: clumsychickadee__
#16 I Guess Being Able To See Is Overrated
Image source: EmpireEmpire
#17 High School Art Class
Image source: minthotel
#18 Recovered This Gem From The “Autobiography” I Wrote When I Was 10
Image source: Dirty-D
#19 Somehow It Took Me Until My Thirties To Figure Out I’m A Dude Despite Going Through High School Looking Like This
Image source: maybejolisa
#20 1985, I’m Mr.gender Bender Glam Goth And Club Scene Regular. The Whole Time I Secretly Listened To Thrash Music Lol. Will I Ever Live It Down?!
Image source: Seanessey
#21 Found These Pics After Losing My Mom In April. Today, I’m Ready To Share These With The World. I’m 44 Years Old Now, So Please Know That The 80’s Were Not A Forgiving Time
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Oh College. I’ll Never Be This Cool Again
Image source: TrondroKely
#23 That Weird Al Early 00s Look
Image source: timconnery
#24 My Hair Was Teased So Much It Had To Be Homeschooled. Wish I Knew Why The Photographer Wanted To Hide My Legs And Feet
Image source: artisticatrophy
#25 (Oc) I Was Not A Fan Of That Easter Bunny!
Image source: kennethdpedersen
#26 Me In 2006, Age 16/17.. Big Myspace Vibes
Image source: stoned_seahorse
#27 My Bedroom 11 Years Ago When I Was 14, Be Careful You Don’t Hurt Yourself On All The Edge
Image source: XLNerd
#28 My “Date” To The Eighth Grade Dance
Image source: tamenesh
#29 Y’all I Thought I Was Cool Taking These Photos For A Anti Bullying Campaign 😂 I Did Get In A Magazine Thought (It Was A Contest To Submit Photos For Their Stop Think Feel Initiative)
Image source: Infinitestripes95
#30 Me Circa 1995. I Think I Thought I Was Grunge Or Something
Image source: hoggytime613
#31 Mom Was Mad But Admittedly Almost Peed Herself Laughing At The Results
Image source: NavyNUCa
#32 It Was Not A Good Eyeliner Day, And I Was Trying To Make “Hippie Bands” My Thing. Rip To My Emo Era
Image source: Gothblessyou
#33 Did Anyone Else Have These Weird Hairy Tops? I Thought They Were The S**t
Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv
#34 In My Bedroom, 2006. My Sister Was The One Who Wrote ‘Butt’ All Over The Walls
Image source: alexanfaye
#35 A Mustache Did Not Look Very Good On Me In Middle School
Image source: JJ2478
#36 Senior Picture; Gamecube Not Pictured
Image source: ryly_shane
#37 1997 And My Little Tomboy Heart Hated Everything About This Glamour Shot Look
Image source: luckymama1990
#38 My Teenage Years Are The Gift That Keeps On Giving
Image source: Toshhba
#39 Frosted Tips, Resident Evil Toys, A Jenny Mccarthy Poster Aka Welcome To 1999
Image source: thomASSpynchon
#40 1999 Tony Hawk Phase (Yes, Those Are Shorts…)
Image source: zephsoph
#41 1999 – I Told Dad “I Need Your Clothes, Your Boots, And Your Motorcycle”. Only Got The Clothes
Image source: TheZone92
#42 Haircut From Dad + Kung Fu Shirt From Grandma = ?
Image source: KongSackStoolfire
#43 1998. That Was A Knock-Off Fubu Shirt That I Bought From A Gas Station
Image source: roqthecasbah
#44 1991 Obsessed With Michael Jordan
Image source: foshi22le
#45 Me When I Was 12 Years Old Buying My First Cd’s
Image source: thetinycatt
#46 You May Not Like It, But This Is Peak 1998. Korn Poster And Shortys Shirt Says It All!
Image source: tshaff138
#47 ’98 Or ’99, Around 16 Years Old. The Coppery Bleached Hair Was Not My Best Decision
Image source: bailey_1138
#48 My Senior Yearbook Photo. I Thought That Quote Was So Funny
Image source: 7fingersphil
#49 Lion King Sisters 1994 I Was 8 Years Old And Lil Sis 4 . 1st Day School 3rd Grade And Kindergarten
Image source: Seaepona
#50 2009, Black Eye Liner & Lime Green Everything. 13 Years Old, Very Questionable Pose With Dads Webcam
Image source: symbolicthoughts
Follow Us