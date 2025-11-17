Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Missed Out On? (Closed)

by

Rules are simple: leave what you missed out on, and leave the reason why you missed out on it.

#1

Maybe not too crazy. But it really makes me mad until today: Jezza, Hammond and May were in my hometown shooting “The Grand Tour”. All three in their cars drove right by me in the oldtown. I didn’t look who’s behind the wheel. Later on they stopped by the lake to chat with the fans, only about 3 minutes after the passed me. Well, I found that out after I went home, missing out on the probably only chance to ever meet them.

#2

One time i was out sick, and there was a school dance. A friend i wont name had somehow gotten both drunk and high before getting there, so i missed out on seeing the spectacle that must have happened that night.

#3

I got drunk, slept in with a hangover.

Woke up in the afternoon realising that I had missed the flight booked for earlier that morning for an all expenses paid, 3 week holiday/tour of Peru.

#4

The birth of my brother. He is 6 years older than me but aint no way that alien like creature was spawned from my mom. Would have loved to see what alien ship dropped him on my parents door

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Trivia Question? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 16-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2025
My 20 New Comics Show The Adventures Of A Sweet Alligator And His Best Buddies
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Showtime’s “The Trade”
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2018
Scott Reeves from 'General Hospital'
Scott Reeves Makes a Comeback to ‘General Hospital’ After 11 Years
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2024
Waterfall Cup Straight Pour In Blues: Easy Acrylic Pour Painting
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.