Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Thing You’ve Missed Out On? (Closed)

Rules are simple: leave what you missed out on, and leave the reason why you missed out on it.
#1
Maybe not too crazy. But it really makes me mad until today: Jezza, Hammond and May were in my hometown shooting “The Grand Tour”. All three in their cars drove right by me in the oldtown. I didn’t look who’s behind the wheel. Later on they stopped by the lake to chat with the fans, only about 3 minutes after the passed me. Well, I found that out after I went home, missing out on the probably only chance to ever meet them.
#2
One time i was out sick, and there was a school dance. A friend i wont name had somehow gotten both drunk and high before getting there, so i missed out on seeing the spectacle that must have happened that night.
#3
I got drunk, slept in with a hangover.
Woke up in the afternoon realising that I had missed the flight booked for earlier that morning for an all expenses paid, 3 week holiday/tour of Peru.
#4
The birth of my brother. He is 6 years older than me but aint no way that alien like creature was spawned from my mom. Would have loved to see what alien ship dropped him on my parents door
