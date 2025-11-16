Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Thing About Being A Parent? (Closed)

We hear about the hard stuff, but what’s the best (or your favorite) thing about being a parent?
#1
Sounds like an old cliche but it changes you. It makes you less selfish, it also makes you more aware of your own mortality having a youngster around going through all the things you did and a load of new and different things too. It made me more emotional (like before I was pretty aloof but now I can’t watch any movie where parents lose their kids). But these are all good things I am twice the person I was before my daughter was born.
#2
I certainly appreciate parents. But for me, I would say the best thing is not being a parent. I work with children by volunteering with a couple of community organizations doing such things as tutoring and sports. It is great fun, and I believe I am having a positive influence on the children with whom I work. I like being with children during a scheduled time. Then I can go home and relax or do whatever I want without having to deal with children in my house.
#3
Unconditional love which goes both ways. As I watch my son grow I am immensely proud and want to see him achieve his dreams. He is there for me as I am for him.
I know not everyone is lucky enough to experience this and I feel I am one of the fortunate ones.
#4
Grandchildren!
#5
Watching them learn and grow. Seeing the accomplishment when they finally figure out something that was giving them issues. Seeing their excitement when talking about things they enjoy. And the surprises that kids always seem to have.
#6
I am a single parent and I have three kids and all of them have either developmental or physical disabilities. Being their parent helped me see the world in a much different way. I’m far more positive about things. Like I’ve never implied my kids can’t do a certain thing bc of their disability. Take for example swimming. To me it’s like ok maybe you might not be able to do it the same way other people will and that’s ok, we can just work on figuring out how to make it work for you. Having that outlook makes me look at failure differently. Like ok it didn’t work that time but that doesn’t mean it won’t ever work. Yeah that’s the best thing that I’ve gotten from parenting
#7
Watching their imaginations grow
#8
The hugs. Definitely the hugs. And the snuggles and the “I love you’s” and the cute little drawings.
#9
Hugs!
#10
I don’t know why but the hugs from my little brother(8) just hit different.
#11
Hearing your now-adult daughter say, “Mom— you were right!”
#12
When my daughter says “I love you, Mommy”. It’s indescribably special
#13
The way my heart soars and how I smile everytime I think of her.
#14
When they fall asleep…Come on; you know you agree! Well, at least when they are really little. Those days can be brutal.
Otherwise, it is amazing to see them treat others kindly and also stick up for themselves as they find their way. Sometimes, my children see things in a much simpler way which makes me constantly re-evaluate what’s really important. Kids have this way of humbling you as they bring you to your knees with exhaustion; yet once you get through it, you are that much closer to them, and a much stronger person for going through it with them.
And finally, patience. I did not understand the true meaning of patience until I had kids and I believe it has helped me to be less judgmental and more realistic about putting my expectations onto others.
I highly suggest you make sure you want them; because it will challenge every fiber of your being; but, watching something that is a piece of you becoming more and more alive each day, is a true gift.
#15
Mine is that is someone that is part of you that you get to show love too. And they do darn cute. And they learn new things everyday. An they are so much fun sometimes……lol. I never have a dull moment. And these little people that kinda look like me and my husband well they love us back. And someday when I’m gone there will still be apart of me here, with them. And they will carry on.
#16
The moment I realized I’ve already lived a complete life was when I tucked my daughter in bed and she told me, “Daddy, I love you SO much. I wish I can be your daughter forever.”
If the universe were to be reprogrammed to replay my life over and over again, I’d happily relive every moment exactly the same — from when she was born, living through our family’s ups-and-downs, and to when we finally bought our first place and I get to tuck her in at night in her own room.
If my expiry date is tomorrow I have no regrets, but I know I’m here because I still have my duties :)
#17
At some point in your life as a parent, the children will give back without asking. A great example of this is that both my husband and I caught COVID-19 plus some variants. We kept in contact when the lockdown started so at some point someone figure out that we were more sick they thought and we were not eating. Care packages started to arrive at our door with three very different styles: 1. Everything organic and vegetarian; 2. Everything homemade from scratch; 2. Everything fast-food! Those also included syrup, etc. They’d call us to make sure we’d pick it up (contactless). We were sick for 6 weeks and I went to the hospital twice and my husband fell down the stairs once – I think that’s when they decided we were really sick – we stayed in bed for about 4 weeks.
#18
My twins are five months old now, and they recently started reaching for me and my husband whenever they’re with someone else, and I know I would like some time where I can be alone, but that just makes my heart swell with joy to see that they want me.
#19
Grandchildren
#20
Being able to loudly sing along to musical gems such as Baby Shark (do-do, do-do-do) and (toot toot, chugga chugga) Big Red Car without being judged.
#21
To notice that it has the same character as mine..
#22
When your kids become adults and you discover that you have created some life-long friends.
#23
so many answers and so subjective. but, here goes: for me, the best part of being a parent was realizing that you are their mirror. which, if you are paying attention, can make you a better person. it makes you stronger, less selfish, and aware of….everything around you because it all can impact your child. and, this is coming from someone who never really expected or wanted to have a child. but, i am so glad it happened and yes, i am a better person.
#24
Having him put his arms around me and giving me a hug. It makes my whole day and spreads so much love.
#25
The amazing person my daughter has grown into; I am incredibly proud of her x
#26
When I check on him before I go to bed and the true love that I feel when I give him a kiss and know that he’s safe and warm.
