Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Gift You’ve Ever Had? (Closed)

#1 My Best Gift Was Him
#2 I Had A Neighbor And We Loved To Do Wood Work When He Moved Out He Gave Me A Desk We Worked On Together.
#3 Our Cat Is The Greatest Gift Of Them All
#4 Rubber Rulers And Wooden Shims Left On My Doormat The Day My Neighbor Moved Out.
#5 The Best Gift Of My 66 Years: 31+ Years With This Man
#6 This Good Boi
#7 My Dog Charly
#8 An Angle In Fluff
#9 My Little Bunny, Sadly Passed Away Half A Hear Ago🥺
#10 My Best Birthday Gift, Cuca! Black Cats Are Wonderful And Only Bring Very Good Luck ❤️
#11 My Best Gift Ever
#12 Every Year For My Birthday, My Grandma Gives Me An Unreasonable Amount Of Money (Lol 💕) And We Go Out Shopping For A Day, Just The Two Of Us. 😊 We Go To Olive Garden For Lunch (Dessert Included!) It’s Always A Really Special Day, Getting To Spend That Time With Just Her. 💖
#13 My Beautiful Cat Sumo.
#14 This…this…this Insane Dog Of Mine
#15 My Best Friends
#16 Got Him For Christmas 2015 I Love This Idiot!
#17 My 16th Birthday Present, Who Gave Me The Best Ten Years Of Love. Miss Her Every Day.
#18 Burra, Greatest Gift Of All Times. 💖💖
#19 This Mouse By My Girl Which I Use Every Day
She did the research on my personal preferences and everything and bought this mouse which fits my hand really well.
#20 My Cane Corso,bear
#21 Dishwasher! From Hubby, Never Had One Before & Loathe Doing Dishes, Soo Happy Now! 😄❤️🍽️
#22 Murphy, My Big Baby.
#23 My Uncle Made Me An Amazing Wood Carving Of My Dog Leo
#24 Gunner
#25 This One Had Me At Hello, She Always Looks Like She Is Up To Something!
#26 One Of My Babies, Magic!
#27 Mabye Not The Best Gift But I I Absolutely Adore Him
#28 My Crazy Best Friend & Lover
#29 Fleur. She Was A Rescue Cat That I Gifted To Myself. That Is Not True, She Chose Me. She Gave.
#30 Alfredo Potato, Best Boy
#31 I Always Wanted A Beanie Baby . I Got This Baby For Christmas
#32 Zeus, My Doggo, Sadly He Passed Away, I Can’t Find Any Photos Of Him, So Have This Pic Of Moon!
#33 My Best Gift Was Shadow!
#34 My Pupper Gucci 💕
#35 Hand Carved Pegasus From Brokentoe Studios
#36 My Cat Ernie Is Mine
#37 My Lil Rascal, Rescued From The Streets
