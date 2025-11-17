Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Changed Your Mind About In The Last Year? (Closed)

I’m curious to look at people’s opinions about that.
#1
I thought all republicans were conservative, hypocritical bigots who were racist, xenophobic, and/or homophobic/transphobic. It turns out only most of them are.
#2
Cats vs dogs. I changed to cats because of my friend.
#3
Most of my life I’ve leaned to the right in politics, but after watching our former Commander In Cheeto try to destroy everything and his party mindlessly following him, my opinions have changed. That, and our current President is making some great rational strides to actually help ALL Americans – not just the rich political donors…
#4
The girl-boss movies on Disney like She-hulk and Captain Marvel. At first I thought only incels and misogynists disliked them, but looking at them, the characters are genuinely badly written. They don’t go through struggles or lose things, and the big climax is just them learning to accept them self or something. I want heroes to hurt and lose and then recover from that. They need some kind of struggle
#5
A LOT of things. The more I learn, the more my opinion changes.
I’m fortunate enough to be a member of an organisation with some ridiculously intelligent people, each a specialist in their field (but often ignorant of other things). It leads to some great discussions, lessons, and self growth.
That being said, I haven’t had any major U-turns, just shifts.
Some of the subjects include (but not limited to):
Religion
Fish
Saturn
Condiments
Short curly hair
Early civilisations’ knowledge about the origin of the universe
Buddleia
My job
The Little Mermaid
Capital punishment
#6
I guess something I’ve realised is that I’m not as independent as I thought I was but part of a community
#7
In the past year, my perspective has undergone a shift, particularly in the contemplation of our future as a species.
#8
Also abortion. I used to be 100% convinced that life starts at conception. Now I don’t know anymore.
However, I still think that until we are 100% sure when life begins, we should not risk murdering humans.
