Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Looking Forward To This Summer? (Closed)

I’d like to know what you are looking forward to this summer.
Working at the summer camp I volunteer at. It’s really fun and I love the kids and the park we do it in.
Bicycling, under the summer sun!
Swimming, going to the beach, my birthday
swimming! because alabama is so hot in the summer and i hate being hot
I’ll be in Europe for two weeks!
no school
honestly? nothing, my friends are leaving and their some of the only things keeping me from worrying myself insane
I’m getting top surgery! I’ll finally be able to have a summer where I can feel like myself!
Getting my hair dyed and my ears pierced, also, I guess my birthday bcs I’m going out with a friend??????
