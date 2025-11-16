Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’re Looking Forward To This Summer? (Closed)

by

I’d like to know what you are looking forward to this summer.

#1

Working at the summer camp I volunteer at. It’s really fun and I love the kids and the park we do it in.

#2

Bicycling, under the summer sun!

#3

Swimming, going to the beach, my birthday

#4

swimming! because alabama is so hot in the summer and i hate being hot

#5

I’ll be in Europe for two weeks!

#6

no school

#7

honestly? nothing, my friends are leaving and their some of the only things keeping me from worrying myself insane

#8

I’m getting top surgery! I’ll finally be able to have a summer where I can feel like myself!

#9

Getting my hair dyed and my ears pierced, also, I guess my birthday bcs I’m going out with a friend??????

