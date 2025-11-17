Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish You Would’ve Known Before It Was Too Late? (Closed)

by

Did you ever find something out after it was too late to do anything about it?

#1

I wish I’d knew how at risk a friend was when she came to me for help and advice….. 3 months later she was dead. Over 20 years later I still can’t forgive myself…..

#2

That I was suffering from an eating disorder that was causing me to become really skinny and tired all the time. But now I know that I’m suffering from an eating disorder and I’m going to get help from a doctor to get it under control.

#3

That I had a crush on my best friend. Then maybe I could have told her before she got a girlfriend then moved away. Also that I would have less than a year of being her friend, then I might have treasured every second more.

#4

That being an adult doesn’t mean freedom

#5

At least in the US, how expensive dental work is and how little dental insurance actually covers.

