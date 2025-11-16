Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Like About Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

Share something you like about Bored Panda.

#1

Everyone here’s so nice and understanding here! I feel like I can just kinda be myself and you guys will accept me 😊

#2

There’s little to no judgement, people stand up for you and listen to you, they give you advice, and there’s a limited amount of crazy

#3

People here are so nice. They bring support, kindness, and are here to listen to you when you need it. Like a little sunshine. People here are also funny, and some post are so interesting. One can discover a lot of books, movies, artists….all around the world. And….i made a lot of progress in english ,because when i make a mistake, pandas correct me with kindness. You are all adorable!

#4

How the school system doesn’t block it XD

#5

There’s no hate here. Everyone can be him/her self and that’s ok!

#6

Most people no here are really friendly… And carefully. Love you guys!❤

#7

That people are not political…(sarcasm)

#8

It’s free, and a lot of talented people use it to make art, comics, and funny posts. I have two posts that I’m waiting for people to comment on.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Will Ciri Take Over for Geralt Eventually?
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2022
Recap – Modern Family 1.01 “Pilot”
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2009
Toxic Newbie Spreads Lies, Tries To Get Colleague Fired, Ends Up In Hot Water With HR
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
19 Hilarious Comics Showing The Differences Between Working Life And University Life
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something We Think Is Helping Us But Is Truly Making The World/People Worse? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Person Told They’re Replaceable Gets Fired, Company Realizes They’re Not That Easy To Replace
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.