Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Like About Bored Panda? (Closed)

#1
Everyone here’s so nice and understanding here! I feel like I can just kinda be myself and you guys will accept me 😊
#2
There’s little to no judgement, people stand up for you and listen to you, they give you advice, and there’s a limited amount of crazy
#3
People here are so nice. They bring support, kindness, and are here to listen to you when you need it. Like a little sunshine. People here are also funny, and some post are so interesting. One can discover a lot of books, movies, artists….all around the world. And….i made a lot of progress in english ,because when i make a mistake, pandas correct me with kindness. You are all adorable!
#4
How the school system doesn’t block it XD
#5
There’s no hate here. Everyone can be him/her self and that’s ok!
#6
Most people no here are really friendly… And carefully. Love you guys!❤
#7
That people are not political…(sarcasm)
#8
It’s free, and a lot of talented people use it to make art, comics, and funny posts. I have two posts that I’m waiting for people to comment on.
