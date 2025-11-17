Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Just Need To Let Out? (Closed)

As someone who just needs a place to let out things, I wouldn’t tell others, I get that others might feel the same way. Often times for me, just talking can help a little.
#1
I hate my job. Or actually my boss. He treats me different than all the other employees. I do not get the days of I requested – everybody else does. I do not get my vacation when asked even tho no one else has there’s then so it would be a no brainier – every body else does. I get ridiculed and yelled at for being sick, and constant messages and calls saying that im lying about being sick. I’ve been applying to new jobs but so far no luck
#2
I’ll start
My health is getting me worried. I am not very old (under 30) but I have some major concerns about my health. Mainly my heart, it’s something I’ve even seen a cardiologist about.
I was told I have PVC and PFO. Now neither of those things are supposed to affect me. No symptoms right??? Well, I am having so many symptoms that I’m wondering if my doctor misdiagnosed the PVC. Something with no symptoms shouldn’t be making me light headed and dizzy, short of breath, hurting my chest, and having a fast heartrate (110+) when it should be lower (mine is typically around 80). Now does that sound right? Maybe there’s something else going on but this is stressing me out.
The biggest reason it’s stressing me out is because I had an episode of something randomly while I was just sitting and/or walking for a few hours. I could barely move, my abdomen hurt, my chest hurt, my arm hurt, I was getting short of breath, couldn’t concentrate, and everything just sorta felt wrong overall.
It’s really hard for me to focus on my mental health when my physical health is doing so bad. And my mental stability is waning.
#3
I just want a new hip!! I’m 51 and seen as too young. I’m in agony and my quality of life isn’t great. I want to run and play with my 2 year old granddaughter and take my dog flapjack for long walks. I find these things so very hard to achieve. I only have “moderate” arthritis in it, but if I have to wait until I’m between 55-60 I’m out of here!! Because it’s gets worse with every week that passes. I just can’t imagine being much worse than I am right now and living even worse than I do now. (Sorry for being so negative)
#4
On the outside to most people I appear like a confident and egotistical person but on the inside I’m a wreck. I hate the way I act around people and I’m always afraid that my friends will all leave me. I love the attention which people show me and I get very jealous whenever the attention goes to someone else. I used to hate this girl in my class because she was better than me in a lot of things and all the attention went to her. I’m a very stupid and vain person as I constantly need to be reminded how to treat people nicely without making them feel bad. Every interaction I have with anyone is just scary as I have to make sure I watch what I’m saying and not screw it all up. I feel like a narcissist all the time
