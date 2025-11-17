Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Hate That Everyone Else Loves? (Closed)

Personally, I’m not a fan of stranger things; Tik Tok hyped it up too much.
#1
I’m not a TikTok fan. TikTok’s negatives seem to overshadow its appeal. From mindless trends to dangerous challenges like the pass out challenge, it’s disheartening to see how easily some content can cross into harmful territory. The way it condenses time into bite-sized moments makes it addictive.
Privacy concerns and the prevalence of shallow content add to the overall concerns.The multitude of TikTokers engaging in cringeworthy activities, like twerking in a Home Depot or deliberately spilling milk on themselves at a Walmart.
#2
Coffee. Absolutely disgusting
#3
Crocs, I’m sorry it looks horrible and idk how a piece of rubber is comfortable. And putting like the fur inside of it is weird.
#4
Timothée Chalamet (I can only tolerate him in Dune and Beautiful Boy), Call Me By Your Name, the Pitch Perfect movies. Matthias Schoenaerts (Belgian actor who has appeared in a few American movies such as Old Guard and The Mustang). Also coffee, the omnipresence of alcohol in daily life (like for real, it is the only drug for which you have to give a reason if you do not take it).
#5
Social Media. It rots your mind and it destroys it. Listen I hate social media, and I’m probably gonna get down voted. I’m just gonna say. If used in a good way social media can be used ina good way. The thing about social media is, these teens doing social media see a “thing” and they wanna join the bandwagon. Stay away from it. Please
#6
Avocados, horror, black coffee.
#7
Music from 2000 onward. I was born in 1975 and loved the alternative music scene in the 90’s. I also love music from decades I didn’t grow up in, like the rolling stones, led zepplinn Bob Dylan and countless others. But music these days sound so generic and boring. Yes I’m talking about Sheeran, Swift, Styles and Eilish. Downvote me all you want but, to me the rawness and passion in music writing and performance is completely absent.
#8
Taylor Swift
#9
Thor Odinson.
Cannot stand the guy.
He’s self-centered and arrogant. He wasn’t a good brother to Loki or a good boyfriend to Jane or an truly good son to Odin.
Honestly I think people just give him grace because he’s pretty and muscular.
#10
Pizza. It’s like really hard bread with gross gross tomato puree. I have eaten pizza (because that’s the kind of restaurant everyone always books group events at) in over 10 European countries and I don’t like it in any of them and (controversy alert) Italy was the worst of them all because the tomatoes are “so much better” i.e. they look like tomato and taste like tomato – gross. I’ve eaten one pizza I liked, a Landaise which is like a risen flatbread wrap thing with creme fraiche, ham, duck and emmental. ie none of the features or ingredients of pizza.
#11
Marshmallows. I hate the texture.
#12
Murderface, my brother.
#13
I hate wearing dresses and skirts
Ok yes I will wear them to special events but usually irl I just wear whatever I find – I am not a fashionista
