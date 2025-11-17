Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Don’t Understand? (Closed)

by

Share yout thoughts!

#1

Why are some people so concerned about the way others live their lives? I mean if you disagree with me on something that’s fine, you can have your own opinion and I can have mine. So why tf do people feel the need to try and change people’s opinion on certain things. ITS THAT PERSON’S LIFE SO THEY CAN HAVE THEIR OWN OPINION. This was kind of a rant, I feel like I do that alot, my bad :)

#2

why my question post has 3 downvotes? is it transphobes? is it haters? is it some dumb arses who have nothing better to do than downvote trans things?? or is it just 3 accidents? is it people who hate non binary ppl? hate us who haven’t done anything to you guys (most at least)?

sorry rant

#3

Life

#4

I don’t understand why human nature is so complex

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
