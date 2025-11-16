Hey Pandas, What’s Something That You Hate But Also Love At The Same Time? (Closed)

Tell us!
#1
Life.
#2
My family. We put the fun in dysfunctional.
#3
Politics and history. I love to keep current on what’s going on and also to learn about the past. The sad thing about this is seeing the same cycles repeating themselves endlessly and no one learning from their mistakes. How many times in history for instance after the Holocaust have we said no more. Yet we still have genocides happening on a regular basis. I love to learn about history I just wish we could learn from the mistakes of the past. And almost all politicians make me sick now but that doesn’t change the fact that I want to be current on what’s going on and know which one of my rights are going to be taken away next.
#4
Stickers
#5
My little sister. She is a massive pain in the butt and my best friend
#6
Myself.
#7
Money. Currency. The need for wealth and the wealth of need.
#8
Cleaning. I hate it when someone makes me do it, but when I am not told I am happy as ever to scrub whatever mess I find. :)
#9
Money.
#10
Cuphead. I love love love the 1930s animation vibe, cause I’m an animation nerd. But, the game play is SOOO HARD! It makes me want to smash the tv, or my brother, or my boyfriend. Whichever is closest. I love cuphead, but hate it with a 🔥burning🔥 passion
