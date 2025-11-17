Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Has Evolved Too Quickly? (Closed)

by

We love when things are updated and our lives are made easier with those updates. Right? What happened to all the things that made our lives harder as they evolved?

#1

AI

#2

Pokemon evolved WAY too much. What happened to the cards where they were simple but good? Now we got EX, GX, V, V star, V max. I even saw one recently that was called a V star union, which was 4 cards that combined into one card each with a different move on the cards. Why Pokemon, Why? Some of us just want to play a small, simple game of Pokemon.

#3

Technology & Humans

