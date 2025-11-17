Hey Pandas, What’s Something Stupid You Did? (Closed)

Tell us your stories!
#1
i used to run up the stairs on all fours as a kid lololol
#2
Every stupid thing imaginable and some that are unimaginable.
#3
I tried to run up a tree like a warped wall.
#4
i lost a jacket on the bus and you have to call this number to get it back but i didn’t want my parents to know so i only have one jacket now
#5
I lost my jacket (part of a uniform) once. There were a couple in the lost and found so I took one in my size, thinking it was mine. Found out that it actually wasn’t mine (it smelled different) but decided to wear it anyway. I lost that one as well…
#6
I’ve done many stupid and cringe stuff it’s hard for me to remember
#7
Got frustrated at a door for a few seconds when it wouldn’t open when I tried pulling on the handle. It worked fine when I decided to give it a push instead .
#8
There have been MULTIPLE occasions of
– Putting my dirty dishes in the fridge
– Putting my socks in the trash can
– Frantically searching for my phone, while holding my phone
– Attempting to google things that google couldn’t possibly know (“what’s that song I kept listening to last week,” “what did I eat for lunch yesterday,” “where did I leave my hoodie,” etc.)
– ALMOST drinking paint water (haven’t actually done it yet)
I am very scatterbrained.
#9
I didn’t do this but my friend did.
My friend (E) sat on my other friend’s (M) shoulders. M started running and couldn’t stop. E went over M’s shoulder and instead of splatting on the ground, she swan dived into a somersault and landed on her feet! It was a close call. It was very stupid to run with someone on her shoulders.
