Hey Pandas, What’s Something People Don’t Understand About Your Gender Identity?

A lot of people don’t understand other’s gender identities and use the wrong pronouns or gender when referring to them. I know, it’s happened to me a lot. So I want to know, what’s something people don’t understand about you?
#1
the fact that i don’t want to always be called she. just because my pronouns are any doesn’t mean i only want one set :(
#2
im a man and my pronouns are he/him. thats that
#3
Most people don’t understand that I’d like to be asked what they are. I don’t really care, but I’m pretty shy about just saying my pronouns as if people give a s**t and I’ve seen some people hesitating cause they know my gender is fluid. Literally no one ever asks tho it’s not fun
#4
It’s not necessarily just MY gender, but all genders. Just because someone looks like what most people picture a certain gender to look like doesn’t mean they ARE that gender. I realized I was nonbinary about two or three years ago, but I had a stereotypical “girly” hairstyle (super long dyed hair) until around 6 months ago. That didn’t make me any less nonbinary. Same goes for other genders, I knew a guy who would wear skirts all the time. He was still male. I have a best friend who is a girl, but she’d rather wear suits than a dress. DONT. GENDER. ASSUME. Please.
#5
Me again, hi :)
You probably don’t want to see any of my submissions anymore because this is my 3rd one, but I keep thinking of more things sooooooo (I’ll try to keep the language in this submission more pg ok?)
I fu- I mean, I hat- I mean, I STRONGLY DISLIKE when people are always expecting nonbinary people to dress androgynous. I understand where that stereotype is coming from, because the dictionary definition of nonbinary is “a group of people who fall outside of the gender binary” or something like that, but that doesn’t mean we’re all going to wear gender neutral sh- er, stuff. Personally, I tend to dress more on the “masc” side, but I have plenty of nonbinary friends who would prefer to wear more “fem” clothes. To all my nonbinary besties out there, wear whatever the f**k (bp is gonna censor it anyways so idrc at this point) you want to, don’t let other people invalidate your gender (or lack of gender) because of your clothing choices. I LUV YALLL 😘😘😘
#6
I am a male, I may envy females and other identities for some things they have that mine does not, but I don’t want to become them. I was born a male, and am still trying to find out my values and what I stand for, and I’m comfortable where I am with my gender
#7
I’m genderfluid. No, I don’t wake up and immediately know the Gender Of The Day™️. Mostly I just stare at the mirror and try to decide whether or not I’m dysphoric today.
#8
that me looking androgynous, acting masculine and sometimes talking like a chad won’t make me less of a woman. even though i like to wear male clothing sometimes, i have a slightly deep voice and i usually fulfill masculine or male roles in a group or even in society it doesn’t change my gender i am still a lady. maybe an unusual one but still.
#9
Another submission from me :)
Again, not just my gender, but for all my trans besties out there:
I f*****g HATE the fact that people say things like “I would have never known you weren’t cis!” While they may mean well, it implies that they expect trans people to look a certain way. It’s annoying as f**k. I hate when people stereotype trans people, like bro, come on.
Im lowkey angry rn so sorry about all the f bombs 😅
#10
Not really gender identity but sexuality. As my friend says,”I don’t want to have a fcking threesome”
#11
Okay I am not trans, and I am not trying to disrespect transgender people, BUT CAN SOMEONE EXPLAIN WHY EVERYONE ASSUMES I AM A GUY😭😭😭 on every social media, on bored panda, etc
