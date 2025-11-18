Hey Pandas, What’s Something Exciting Coming Up For You? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
It’s my birthday in 4 days! I’m really excited lol xD
#2
I’m starting Freshman year of college in August!
#3
On the last week of June, I’m going to Glen Lake (in Michigan) with my family and I’m so excited! We do this every year and by the end of the school year, which is late May, I’m always like, “Can I just be out of here and in Glen Lake already?” School’s out now but I still have like three weeks to wait an it’s killing me!
#4
Married for 20 years this July. We will be on a Road Trip through France with our Bulldog girl. Around the date probably somewhere in the Normandy. We like it up there in the north. Not too hot, good food, nice landscapes. Gonna have a good dinner in a local restaurant.
The real celebration will be in October though. Taking a Mediterranean Cruise and will allow ourselves to go a little crazy for 10 days.
#5
I’m “graduating” middle school! It feels like just yesterday since I’ve transferred to my school now. The last day of school is my birthday and the official thing is on the 12th and I still haven’t gotten a dress lol. I’m really really really excited and super anxious about it, but I’m proud of myself for getting here. Plus I got into Choate for the summer writing program thingy—it’s not that big of a deal but I’m really looking forward to it.
Is anyone else on this site graduating? From middle school, high school, or college?
#6
My husband and I are about to visit some of the national parks in Utah. So excited to hike Arches!
#7
It’s my friends 40th birthday in August and we are going to London for the day. We are doing a Harry potter walking tour in the morning then having a Harry potter themed afternoon tea and then going for cocktails. She has no idea what we are doing all she knows is we are going out for the day.
#8
I’m almost finished the first draft of my novella
#9
There is this HUGE glowing theme thing in a park and it’s sooooooooooooooo cool! It’s like an annual thing tho BUT I LOVE IT BC ITS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER!!!!!!!
#10
Well in another month or so, me and my family will be going on vacation! We’ll be flying across the country to the Caspian sea and I’m really excited
#11
FULL MOON (helluva boss) IS SUPPOSED TO COME OUT THIS WEEK? VIV BETTER NOT BE LYING I NEED MY STOLITZ DUET (supposedly it’s coming out today but I’m not sure)
#12
My firstborn is getting married next month. I will have a new grandchild in September – one that is in town! Soooo excited!
#13
ITS MY BDAY SOON!! MY PARENTS SAID IM GETTING A BUNCH OF PJO AND THE BLACK PHONE STUFF!!
